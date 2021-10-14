Cotton On brand to take over former Stirling Sports site in Nelson

Buying local has never been so important, and Nelson shoppers are being encouraged to splash their cash around the region.

Another store from Cotton On is set to move into the old Stirling Sport site after the brand beat off two other bidders for the prime retail spot.

Colliers Nelson director Geoff Faulkner says the quick turn around of the shop is part of a retail resurgence on Trafalgar St, with any vacant shops along the street being snapped up quickly.

“They had to beat off two other competitors for the shop.”

Cotton On already has a shop on Trafalgar St and Cotton On Kids on Hardy St, but it was taking over the Stirling Sport site to add an extra shop, not replace existing ones, he said.

Katie Townshend/Stuff Cotton On is planning to move a new store into the empty shop where Stirling Sports used to be Trafalgar St.

The company’s brands include Cotton On Kids, Typo, Cotton On Body, Rubi, Factorie and Supré.

The fact they were expanding in Nelson was a sign of their confidence in the local retail market, he said.

“They know how well a town is doing, so they’re extending their footprint.”

Stirling Sports moved a few shops down Trafalgar St when it took over the former Hannahs site.

The movement of other big retailers on to Trafalgar St further illustrated how well the retail market was going – with Barkers shifting there to get more foot traffic, and Acquisitions and Underground also moving into the area, Faulkner said.

“There’s just a really good level of interest and growth happening.”

Demand was outstripping supply, Faulkner said.

“At the moment, we’ve got very active interest in Nelson that we can’t place.”

The biggest challenge was fitting the right shop with the right space, he said.

Katie Townshend/Stuff Cotton On beat off two competitors for the old Stirling Sports site.

“We have got very, very limited vacancy on Trafalgar St at the moment ... the issue we have is fitting square pegs with square holes.”

The upturn in interest comes after a period of uncertainty when a lot of shops struggled to compete with online sales.

But it now appeared that confidence in retail was returning, he said.

“What we’re finding is that customers still genuinely value that retail experience ... There are tenants out there queueing up.”