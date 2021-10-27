Cemetery volunteers pull the pin on cleanup

Brian McIntyre and his team of volunteers helped keep Wakapuaka cemetery shipshape for years, until now.

A team of volunteer headstone restorers at Nelson’s Wakapuaka Cemetery has called it quits, citing too many rules and regulations getting in the way.

On its Facebook page the group announced it was withdrawing from restoring headstones and maintenance at the historic cemetery because “the rules and regulations that would allow us to continue are just a step too far”.

“We are unable to meet the commitments required to enable us to continue,” the post on the TOSI Friends of Nelson Wakapuaka Cemetery Facebook page said.

The news has prompted posts from people venting their anger at the Nelson City Council and upset that the group of volunteers is being stymied by all the rules they have to abide by.

However, in another post, group members asked followers not to vent frustration at the council, saying those at the council are not to blame. Nelson City Council bylaws inhibited the team from continuing, but so too did health and safety laws, and rules in the Heritage New Zealand Act 2014 which related to graves dating before 1900, the post stated.

Team member Marg Farrelly told Stuff council staff had worked hard with the group to try and find a way forward but “we know that the council had their hands tied because of bylaws”.

“We have to give council credit for working with us long and hard,” she believed. “There are those of us on the team who feel we are just unable to meet the commitments required.”

Farrelly, who joined the team in August 2019, said the team members were proud of what they had achieved at the cemetery. There were usually about 10 to 12 members in the group, she said.

“We’ve all had a passion for it. We were all totally ignorant of the rules and bylaws. We just wanted to give back to the community.”

Some members of the group would finish off restoring a few graves they had permission to do, Farrelly said. The group also hoped the council would find a way to maintain areas of the cemetery the team had cleared.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The team have restored more than 3600 headstones at the cemetery since they started.

The team evolved after Nelson man Brian McIntyre started restoring the cemetery’s headstones about four years ago. They had restored more than 3600 headstones since then.

In a Facebook post McIntyre said the group had been told in a “draft letter” from council that they needed council approval to restore any headstone, and could not mow the cemetery lawns or use weed-eaters because of the risk of injury. He wrote that he’d had a “gutsful” of trying to find a compromise with council over the past two years, which had affected his health, so he had withdrawn from having any involvement with the council.

McIntyre could not be contacted by Stuff for comment but stated in his post that the cemetery was already looking “sad and dejected” now that his group had stopped maintaining it.

“Thank you all for your support of my dream. It might not have been completed but we all have gone one hell of a long way since I began on my own four years ago,” McIntyre wrote.

Nelson RSA vice-president and welfare officer Barry Pont said it was disappointing the group had ceased its work, because aside from restoring headstones, the volunteers had worked hard to tidy up the cemetery.

“It was just a hell of a mess before that,” Pont said. “Without them there it will just go back to a jungle again with high grass, weeds, and leaves and branches falling on the headstones.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Some members of the group would finish off restoring a few graves they had permission to do, and then that would be it, team member Marg Farrelly said.

There were a lot of World War I soldiers, and some from the Boer War, buried at the cemetery with their wives or other relatives, he said, and the group had worked on restoring some of their headstones. The RSA supported their work.

“They (the soldiers) gave their service. We should thank them for that.”

Pont said that in some other areas of the country councils were not putting such tough restrictions on volunteers working in cemeteries.

Nelson City Council group manager community services Andrew White said the council was saddened to hear that the volunteers had decided to end their many years of maintenance work at the Wakapuaka Cemetery.

“Our parks staff and many councillors have worked closely with Brian McIntyre and his team to try and find a way through the range of issues we have faced around compliance with Health and Safety, Heritage and Property laws and rules.

“While we have made a lot of progress, we have not been able to find ways to resolve all of the matters that were of concern to the volunteers, no matter how hard we have tried,” White said.

“Volunteers throughout Nelson play a vital role in the wellbeing of our city, and Council works closely with many groups that do conservation work through our Adopt A Spot scheme, as well as the people who give up their time to keep places like Broadgreen House and Isel House running.

“We would love to maintain a relationship with volunteers at Wakapuaka, and there are many activities, such as historic tours and providing historical material, where their skills and knowledge add huge value in our community. We hope to work with members of the group who would like to continue that work; we feel this would be a brilliant way for them to ensure the stories at Wakapuaka continue to be told.

“We’d like to acknowledge the energy and commitment that Brian and the A-Team have put into the Wakapuaka over the years. They have helped to create a cemetery full of history that is an asset to Nelson.”