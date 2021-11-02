Golden Bay business HealthPost double finalist in sustainability awards

Tasman Environmental Trust's Sky Davies and Chris Wheatley and Peter Butler of Onetahua Restoration Project at the Te Whare Whakatū HealthPost Nature Trust Field Station.

Work to bring back native seabirds to Farewell Spit has helped gain HealthPost two finalist slots at the Sustainable Business Awards 2021.

The Golden Bay health and wellbeing retailer is a finalist in the restoring nature and social impactor categories.

The restoring nature nomination recognises the company’s work setting up the Wharariki Eco-sanctuary and predator-proof fence, through the HealthPost Nature Trust in partnership with local iwi and the Department of Conservation.

Healthpost/Nelson Mail A predator proof fence was built across the neck of the cliff-rimmed headland at Cape Farewell to isolate a 2.5 hectare sanctuary, big enough to accommodate several seabird species.

The eco-sanctuary was opened in January 2020, with the aim of reintroducing native seabirds to Cape Farewell and to re-establish a new breeding colony on the mainland.

Executive director and sustainability lead Lucy Butler said they were nearly at the point of relocating the first wave of birds into the sanctuary.

“Ideally, in the future, the birds can spill over into the wider area as well.”

Supplied/HealthPost Lucy Butler, managing director for HealthPost in Golden Bay.

Entering the awards was a chance to reflect on how much had been achieved since the partnership began in 2017, she said.

“It just feels like it keeps gathering energy and momentum from lots of different quarters.”

The social impactor category recognises work to improve people’s lives through day-to-day business practices.

Butler said the entry in that category also took the work of the nature trust onboard, but also reflected on “the fundamentals of what we do”, through being a living wage employer and an ongoing commitment to sustainability.

“It’s really kind of living by our values.”

Sustainability had been an important part of the company since it was set up by her mother, she said.

“That sense of responsibility to consider all business decisions in the round – not just is this going to be profitable ... Being based where we are, we’re here because we love the natural environment, and we really value it, and that applies to the vast majority of our team as well.”

They were committed to fact-checking their product range and providing transparent information for customers, she said.

“We’re just taking extra steps, I guess, across all of those fronts.”

The awards were an opportunity to network with other like-minded businesses, she said.

The award winners will be announced on November 25.