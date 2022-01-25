Busy day for Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew train using the Hi-Line technique and winch with Abel Tasman Sea Shuttle vessel Innovator in Tasman Bay, near Abel Tasman National Park.

Two water accidents, an asthma attack and a fall kept the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter in the air on Monday.

At 1.30pm the chopper was called out to Paines Ford, a swimming hole near Takaka, after a man injured his back while swimming.

“He’s just landed at a funny angle and given something a fairly significant tweak,” helicopter pilot Colby Tyrrell said.

He was flown to Nelson Hospital.

Supplied/Nelson Mail The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter in action. (File photo)

READ MORE:

* Paddle board becomes makeshift stretcher after woman falls 10m on to boulders

* Critically injured man flown to hospital from Motueka

* Busy afternoon as rescue helicopter aids three people in the top of the south



The team was then dispatched to Rockville in Golden Bay at 4.37pm, where the intensive care paramedic assisted local ambulance crews with a woman having an asthma attack.

At 5.28pm, the helicopter was called to Stilwell Bay, in Abel Tasman National Park, to pick up a 52-year-old man who had injured his back water-skiing.

He was flown to Nelson Hospital.

At 9.33pm they were then called to the Howard Valley, near Lake Rotoroa, where a “lovely old lady” had fallen in her garden, Tyrrell said.

She had a suspected dislocated hip, and the intensive care paramedic was able to take over care from local ambulance crews and the woman was flown to Nelson Hospital.

The woman was lucky they could reach her, as they got back to Nelson just before weather changed, he said.

“If she’d done it an hour later we wouldn’t have gotten down.”