Housing still a key focus for Nelson MP

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack talks about some of her key focus areas for 2022.

Housing remains the top issue in the Nelson electorate, says its MP, Rachel Boyack.

“Absolutely No. 1,” she said in an interview with Stuff ahead of a speech on Wednesday evening to the Rotary Club of Nelson West.

A rise in social housing numbers would help. The Nelson Tasman Housing Trust, which completed six new homes in December, aimed to increase its properties from 43 to 100 over five years.

Government changes around the structure of Income-Related Rent Subsidy payments would help give housing providers such as the trust more financial certainty they could “take to the bank”, Boyack said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson MP Rachel Boyack highlighted housing, transport and a Nelson Hospital rebuild during the 2020 election. All three remain key focus areas, she says.

She anticipated some news “soon” about the $12 million Nelson City Council housing reserve.

Public housing was another big piece in the puzzle and Kāinga Ora had been building up capability around the country.

“So, we've actually got the people working in the [Nelson-Tasman] region now for Kāinga Ora, actually doing the work on the ground,” Boyack said. “I am anticipating that we will see some ideas and plans come through [in 2022].”

For the homeless population, The Salvation Army-led multi-agency Housing First Nelson Tasman scheme was “doing well ... going from strength to strength in my view”.

Temporary and transitional housing was good, but people could get stuck without enough social or public homes available.

“Where I’m seeing the bottleneck at the moment in Nelson is in that temporary, transitional housing space,” Boyack said.

Emergency housing also needed improvement, for men and women.

“One of the misconceptions some people have is that Women’s Refuge is there for a woman who is in any kind of need, but it's not – it’s specific to family violence.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson MP Rachel Boyack, left, is guided in December through the Nelson Tasman Housing Trust six-home development by trust director Carrie Mozena.

Attempts had been made “for decades” to get emergency housing set up for women.

The closure of the Nelson Night Shelter for men gave other agencies the opportunity to look at what an emergency housing option might look like “that could work for men and women”.

Work to help people get into the fast-growing housing market would continue, such as Government grants into the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund. Any recipients of the funds had to have some affordable homes in the associated developments, Boyack said.

Marion van Dijk The Nelson Night Shelter in Vanguard St provided emergency accommodation for men for 35 years.

The Government was also “powering on” with reform of the Resource Management Act, enabling people to “subdivide more easily and build higher more easily”.

Overall for housing, the goal was to “keep increasing supply”.

While the numbers of new dwellings had been good in Tasman District, “I think, we need to do more in Nelson”.

“I do hear feedback from people in the industry and homeowners that they do find Nelson City [Council] challenging to get plans through and that’s feedback I give them regularly,” Boyack said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The goal for housing was to keep increasing supply.

Long-term improvement in the affordability of homes for first-time buyers was a must.

“We have to, we've got to get houses on the market in that range,” Boyack said.

The planned revamp of Nelson Hospital and transport were two other key issues Boyack raised with Stuff and in her Rotary speech, pointing to the “Richmond traffic mess” in particular.

While the issues around Nelson were well known and the Nelson Future Access Study Business Case had been supported by Waka Kotahi and the city council, the issues at Richmond were not “on the radar” to the same extent.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff The Government is committed to the Nelson Hospital rebuild project, Boyack says.

Boyack said, in her view, the issues at Richmond were worse, and she mentioned it to her Government colleagues at every opportunity.

The hospital rebuild was “absolutely a project that is happening”.

“We've committed to it.”

For Boyack, a major highlight in 2021 was helping to get a family out of Afghanistan and into Nelson.

“That was a really difficult evacuation,” she said. “Alongside some amazing community advocates, we put in a number of hours and a lot of energy to bring a couple of New Zealanders home and ensure their family were with them, too.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Boyack singled out vaccinators, staff at Covid-19 testing stations and contact tracers for special mention.

The Covid-19 pandemic had been both the lowlight and a highlight of the year.

While the pandemic had taken time away from other issues, it had also brought out the best in many people.

“We've seen some remarkable acts of kindness, of selflessness ... people getting food to each other [and] people coming forward to get tested,” Boyack said, before singling out the vaccinators, staff at Covid-19 testing stations and contact tracers.

“These remarkable people, often it's short notice, you know, whenever there's an outbreak,” she said. “They're working long hours, working in hot conditions at the moment. They're saving lives.”