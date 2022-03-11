Shock and despair for homeland among Ukrainians in Nelson

Fear for loved ones and outrage at Vladimir Putin’s “sick” actions destroying their homeland are among the range of emotions felt by Ukrainians in Nelson.

Elina Sydorenko moved to Nelson from Ukraine with her mother 21 years ago. She is worried sick about her father who lives not far from the capital Kyiv.

Her father, his wife and children, nephew, and extended family were currently all in a house 100 km away from Kyiv.

The Ukrainian army had recently blown out the bridges leading to Kyiv in a bid to stop the Russian invaders, so they could not return to the city, or leave the house.

READ MORE:

* Football tournament aims to bring different cultures together

* Joe Biden says Vladimir Putin will pay 'dear price' if Russia invades Ukraine

* Migrant's battle to get her family into NZ brings distress and guilt



Sydorenko said her father had a heart valve operation and if he couldn’t access his medication he could die.

For her, the hardest and most frustrating thing was how unnecessary the war was. She said Russian President Putin would not stop with invading Ukraine.

While New Zealanders had been kind, it was hard for them to understand what she and her family were going through.

“People can be sympathetic, they feel for you, but they will never feel what you feel.

“They (the Russian army) are destroying all we are proud of, our beautiful architecture, trying to ruin it down the ground.

“It’s really sad, and all because of some ambitious sick man.”

Sydorenko was afraid of was that the wider world would get tired of the images and news of the war, and stop caring.

But she did not want hostility shown toward the Russian people.

Dmytro Romanenko moved to New Zealand around six years ago.

While he does not have immediate family in Ukraine, he has extended family there.

Few had expected a full-scale war, Romanenko said.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Romanenko says while the war was predicted, no one thought Putin would have been capable of invading Ukraine.

“Basically it didn’t come to anyone’s mind that Putin would be so insane.”

When the invasion started two weeks ago, it was during the day in New Zealand but at night for Ukrainians.

When they called home to families and friends, many didn’t understand what was going on at first.

“A lot of people including me, for the first three or four days, barely ate and slept from stress.”

While Romanenko and his family are safe in New Zealand, it was shocking for them to see what people in Ukraine were going through.

Poor phone and internet connections meant he couldn’t reach all of his extended family.

Romanenko said there were several thousand Ukrainians in New Zealand and community representatives were seeking Government support for their homeland.

He said the first thing people could do to help would be to get information from reliable sources.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF “A lot of people including me, for the first three or four days, barely ate and slept from stress.”

“I don’t appeal for any hysteria, and also what I recommend is to avoid the social media battles.”

He also advised people to stay away from anti-Russian sentiment, because it would only lead to more conflict.

“It doesn’t help, it wouldn’t help Ukrainians in there or New Zealand either.”

Romanenko, who is currently doing his PhD in media and communication through the University of Canterbury, is member of the Multicultural Nelson Tasman board.

They will be organising an online information evening to inform people about the current situation in Ukraine.