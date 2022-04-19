Covid-19: 265 new Omicron cases in Nelson-Marlborough

Dr Api Talemaitoga from Cavendish Doctors explains how to test yourself for Covid-19 with a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). It's quick, easy and practically painless.

Nelson-Marlborough has seen a jump in the daily Omicron case numbers, after falling below 200 on Monday.

Te Tauihu (the top of the south) recorded 265 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported.

It followed 178 new cases on Monday, and 201 on Sunday.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Rapid antigen tests are the main way of diagnosing Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Nationally, 8270 new cases were reported on Tuesday, with 572 people in hospital – 19of those in ICU.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Three people test positive on PM Jacinda Ardern's trip to Singapore, Japan

* Covid-19: Immune response 'substantially enhanced' in those vaccinated after infection - study

* Staff at Nelson Marlborough Health gifted $50 each as 'thank-you'



Nelson-Marlborough had nine people in hospital, down from Monday when there were 12 hospitalisations including one in ICU.

Nelson Marlborough Health, which uses different reporting times to the Ministry, reported 269 new cases on Tuesday.

Of those, Nelson had 77; Richmond 4; Motueka/Moutere 34; Golden Bay six; Tasman other 11; Blenheim 80; Picton eight; Marlborough other nine; unknown/other region three.

The Ministry reported five further deaths on Tuesday – one in the Auckland region, one from Waikato, two from MidCentral and one from Tairāwhiti. Of those, one person was in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and one was over 90. One was female and four were male.

The seven-day rolling average for case numbers was continuing to decline, sitting at 7585 compared to 9731 last Tuesday, the Ministry’s update said.

“The number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day, but the overall trend remains an overall reduction in reported cases.”