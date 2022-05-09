Covid-19: 224 new cases in Nelson-Marlborough

Auckland University immunologist Dr Anna Brooks says New Zealand is facing a huge number of long Covid cases in the aftermath of Omicron.

Te Tauihu (the top of the south) has recorded a further 224 new Omicron cases on Monday – a small jump after a weekend of decreasing numbers.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported 189 new cases in Nelson-Marlborough, down from 233 on Saturday, and 254 on Friday.

Nationally, there were 6407 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the seven-day rolling average to 7479, down from 7553.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Nelson-Marlborough reported 224 new positive Omicron cases on Monday.

A further two people have died, while 368 people are in hospital, 18 in ICU.

One person died in the Wairarapa, and one in Whanganui. Bother were men in their 80s.

In Nelson-Marlborough six people were in hospital with Covid-19 on Monday. On Friday there were 11 people in hospital, and that had fallen to six by Sunday.

The region now has 1839 active cases, with 25486 recovered, the Ministry data shows.

Nelson Marlborough Health, which uses different reporting times to the Ministry, reported 227 new cases on Monday.

Of those, Nelson had 84; Richmond 28; Motueka/Moutere 21; Golden Bay 8; Tasman other 14; Blenheim 55; Picton 3; Marlborough other 11; Unknown/other region 3.

Meanwhile, a further two people who have travelled from overseas to New Zealand have tested positive for the Omicron BA.5 variant, following another case on Sunday. All had travelled from South Africa.

“At this stage, the public health settings already in place to manage other Omicron variants are assessed to be appropriate for managing BA.5 and no changes are required,” the Ministry’s statement said.