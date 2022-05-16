Brightwater family does 'everything right' after smelling smoke

Fire crews responded to an electrical fire in Brightwater on Sunday. (File photo)

When a family smelt smoke on Sunday evening, they knew what to do.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the Snowden Place house, in Brightwater near Nelson, about 5.20pm after the occupants reported smelling smoke.

Crews from Brightwater, Richmond, Wakefield and Appleby responded, shift manager Lyn Crosson said.

When the firefighters arrived, the house was “smoke-logged”, she said.

A heat detector helped locate a small electrical fire in the roof cavity which was “just smouldering” at that point, so it had not yet started to spread.

The people in the house did “exactly the right thing”, she said.

“They turned the power off and evacuated and waited for us.”