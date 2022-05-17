Covid-19: 320 new cases in Nelson-Marlborough

Ashley Bloomfield says health officials are preparing for a "quite high" potential resurgence of Covid-19 over winter.

Te Tauihu (the top of the south) has recorded 320 new cases of Covid-19 in the Omicron outbreak.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported there were eight people in hospital in Nelson-Marlborough, the same as on Monday.

The latest cases numbers follow 223 new cases on Monday, and 182 on Sunday.

Last week Nelson Marlborough Health chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker said cases typically peaked on a Tuesday, following a weekend dip.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff There were 320 new Covid cases in Te Tauihu on Tuesday.

Nationally, the Ministry reported 9843 new cases on Tuesday, with 421 people in hospital – 10 in ICU.

There were eight further deaths reported, evenly split between men and women.

Of those who died, three people were from the Southern region, two from Auckland, two from Northland, and one from Canterbury.

The latest cases bring the seven-day rolling average to 7795, down from 7927 last Tuesday.

Last week, Baker warned the region was in a “May lull” with Covid, and another peak was expected as winter hit, along with spikes in influenza and RSV.

He urged people to “regroup” and get up to date with medical tests and vaccinations before the next wave hit.

Meanwhile, the Covid vaccination centre at Paru Paru Rd will close on Friday. A new centre will open at 54 Bridge St on Monday. Opening hours remain the same.

Nelson Marlborough Health, which has slightly different figures from the ministry because of different reporting times, reported 328 new cases on Tuesday. They included 105 in Nelson, 84 in Blenheim, 55 in Richmond, 27 in Motueka/Moutere, 21 in other areas of Marlborough, 14 in other areas of Tasman, 11 in Golden Bay and five in Picton.