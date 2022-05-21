New Nelson library's risk from faster sea level rise to be assessed

The existing Elma Turner Library, front right, on the banks of the lower Maitai River in Nelson. The planned new library would be built in the same vicinity.

Nelson City Council chief executive Pat Dougherty remains confident a $46 million library planned for the city would remain "high and dry" for 100 years at its planned riverside site near the coast.

But councillors would decide whether to proceed with the plan for the library, bordering the Maitai River, after new sea level rise data for the site was taken into account, he said.

The council faced calls to halt the library plans and re-consider the location earlier this month, after data from the Searise Programme showed Nelson was among areas where the sea level was rising faster than thought due to land subsidence.

The data meant property owners Nelson could face flooding about 20 years sooner than previously thought, council staff said on Wednesday.

A total of 4170 properties previously identified as potentially at risk from 1.5 metres of sea-level rise, could now be affected from about 2130. Over $5 billion of property was potentially at risk in urban areas of Nelson over the next 100 years.

Those areas were predicted to face between 40 and 70cm of relative sea-level rise in the next 50 years – an increase of 10 to 20cm on previous Ministry for the Environment projections.

Over a 100-year timeframe, sea level rise projections jumped 30cm to 50cm, to 1.4 to 2.0m.

The council is due to start discussions with the community next month, on how they might want to adapt.

Dougherty said the Searise project data was talking about 2m of sea level rise in 100 years under the worst case scenario of greenhouse emissions reductions.

The proposed design for the library, including the ability to raise the floor level in the future, was intended to protect the building from the storm surge and river flooding experienced at 2m of sea level rise.

The council was proceeding with the plans, but it would re-run flood modelling for the proposed site, which it hoped to present to councillors within two months, he said.

”I am confident that we can present to the councillors an option that keeps that building high and dry in a hundred years time, even with the worstscenario.”

The 2mm rate at which urban areas of Nelson were sinking a year might mean the ground floor of the library would have to be lifted “a little bit” more, but that was not something that was hard to design for, or would look out of place, Dougherty said.

“This is an iconic building.

“We want it to be the centre of the community we want it to be ... a welcoming site for so many parts of the community. And that site down by the river is just an amazing site.”

Coastal and riverside areas of Nelson were culturally and economically important to Nelsonians, so it was vital that any decisions made about whether to retreat from waterfront areas were well considered, based on strong data, not rushed, and supported by most people in our community.

Insurers would be an “important player” in the impending discussions with the community designed to help start shaping the council’s plan for adapting to sea level rise, he said.

Searise project researchers said a flood event with a 1% chance of happening in any given year, could become 20-year events within a decade.

That has re-ignited concerns about insurance retreat, with studies in New Zealand showing insurers overseas withheld insurance at that point.

“I’m not sure that the New Zealand insurance industry has made any such statements,” Dougherty said.

“We have practices at the moment that ensure that any land that’s developed, any houses that are built have the ability to stay dry for a hundred years, I don’t think we’re going to change that approach.”

Information provided to the public by the council said that the Insurance Council has indicated that mitigation of the impacts of climate change, such as adaptation and resilient design, would extend the life of insurance cover.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Climate economist Belinda Storey says an elevated library might keep the books dry “but no-one can read them” if there were access problems.

Climate economist Belinda Storey said the latest sea level rise date demonstrated extreme flood events would happen even more frequently.

“Even if the library is itself protected because it’s elevated, if people can’t access the public service ... that’s not a good place for the library to be built.

“The books may be dry but no one can read them.”

Insurers were motivated to encourage public expenditure on defences, she said.

“That will enable the insurer to continue to provide insurance for a period of time. But the insurers make no promise about how long they will provide that insurance for.

“So you can have a defence that might take 50 years to pay back, and the insurer may advocate for it, but they might still withdraw their insurance in 5 years.”