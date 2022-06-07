Joni Tomsett seeks Richmond ward spot on Tasman District Council

Motueka Community Board member Joni Tomsett has moved to Richmond and is throwing her hat into the ring to be a Richmond ward councillor on Tasman District Council.

Tomsett aims to become one of four Richmond ward councillors after the local government elections on October 8.

“I’m giving people the opportunity to vote for someone a bit different,” she said. “I represent a group that aren’t represented [well] – people with young families hoping to own a home and settle in Tasman.”

Tomsett, who will be 29 by election day, moved to Richmond from Motueka at the start of 2022.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Richmond is a fast-growing settlement and Tasman District Council has four positions for elected members representing the Richmond ward.

“It’s a hub of development and opportunity,” she said.

Tomsett said she had “loved” her time on the Motueka Community Board. Despite divergent views on some matters, the board members had been respectful of one another and worked well together, she said.

“One of my skills is being able to find the middle ground, keeping a level head.”

Raised in the Motueka area, Tomsett said her connections with the town would help her represent the district as a whole in the role of councillor. She also had links with Golden Bay via the community board and her own regular visits to the area.

After studying for a Bachelor of Teaching and Outdoor Education, Tomsett started working for Whenua iti Outdoors in 2016.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff Tasman District Council elections in October will be held using the First-Past-the-Post electoral system.

However, after developing epilepsy two years ago, she could no longer work at heights or in water and was retraining, studying towards a Bachelor of Resource and Environmental Planning.

Tomsett said some responsibilities handed to local government by central government contained conflicts such as having to enable housing development but also lower emissions.

“I’m excited to work as hard as I can to make outcomes for both [requirements],” she said. “I want to be able to at least have a say and participate in that decision-making.”

Describing herself as “financially frugal”, Tomsett said she hoped to help build a future more environmentally friendly and resilient.

Candidate nominations are due to open from July 15 to August 12 with postal voting from September 16.