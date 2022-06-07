Covid-19: Nelson-Marlborough records 401 cases over two days

There have been 401 new cases of Covid-19 in Te Tauihu (the top of the south) over the past two days.

The Ministry of Health released the figures for both Monday and Tuesday, after no data was released on the public holiday.

There were seven people reported to be in hospital with Covid in Nelson-Marlborough on Tuesday.

The latest cases bring the number of active cases in the region to 1743, with 33,210 people now recovered.

Nationally, 10,191 new cases were announced for the two days, with 371 people in hospital – nine in ICU.

There were 14 further deaths announced on Tuesday, none in Nelson-Marlborough.

Of those who died, one was from Northland; two were from the Auckland region; one was from Waikato; one was from Taranaki; five were from Canterbury and four were from the Southern region.

Two people were in their 50s; one was in their 60s; four were in their 70s; five were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.