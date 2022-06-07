Aaron Stallard standing for Nelson City Council

Dr Aaron Stallard is standing for Nelson City Council in the 2022 election.

Geologist and former Green Party candidate Dr Aaron Stallard is vying for a seat on the Nelson City Council.

Stallard, who is also the spokesperson for the Save the Maitai community group, announced he was contesting the election under the banner “moving forward together”.

“I’m asking the people of Whakatū Nelson to trust me with their vote and, in return, I will commit to serving them at the council table and to working hard to shape a better future for all of us.”

It is not his first foray into politics, having stood as the Green Party candidate in Nelson in the 2020 election, although he is now standing as an independent.

In a statement, Stallard said he was focussed on improvements in council leadership and communication, climate action, community engagement and decarbonising transport.

“As a geologist, I understand the science and politics of climate change, and as a father and business owner I understand the needs of businesses, families, and the wider community.”

Stallard runs Nelson-based company Stallard Scientific Editing, employing about 30 people.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Dr Aaron Stallard, left, is a spokesperson for Save the Maitai. He’s pictured with with Monica Pausina. (File photo)

He has also been involved with Zero Carbon Nelson Tasman group, which calls for climate action and opposes the proposed library location, and he has been a spokesperson for Stop the Coal Monster group, and was involved with the Extinction Rebellion movement.