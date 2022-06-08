Covid-19: Nelson-Marlborough records 280 new cases

Nelson-Marlborough has recorded a further 280 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has reported.

In its daily release of information on Wednesday the Ministry reported there were seven people in hospital with Covid in Te Tauihu (the top of the south). The number of active cases in the region sat at 1689, with 33,538 people recovered.

Wednesday’s numbers follow a dip in cases reported over the long weekend, with 401 cases reported for Monday and Tuesday.

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff There were 280 new Covid-19 cases in Nelson-Marlborough on Wednesday. (File photo)

It comes as the region is bracing for a second spike in Covid-19 cases, with health officials warning the combined impact with winter illnesses could be worse than the initial Covid peak in March.

Nationally, there were 7050 new cases on Wednesday, with 361 people in hospital – 14 in ICU.

There were 24 deaths reported – 14 men and 10 women.

Of the people who died two were from Northland; six from the Auckland region, one from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes DHB area, one from Taranaki; one from Hawke’s Bay; one from MidCentral, one from the Wellington region; three from Canterbury; and five from Southern.

Three people were in their 50s; two were in their 60s, five in 70s; seven in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.

Nelson Marlborough Health, which uses different reporting times to the Ministry, reported 282 cases on Wednesday. Of those, Nelson recorded 101; Richmond, 29; Motueka/Moutere, 28; Golden Bay, seven; Tasman other, 31; Blenheim, 71; Picton, two; Marlborough other, 10; Unknown/other region, three.