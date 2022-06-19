Population projections mapping Nelson's future growth challenged

Retired demographer Dr Geoffrey Hayes says Nelson City Council needs to go back to the drawing board with its population projections.

Retired demographer Dr Geoffrey Hayes is calling on Nelson City Council to commission a new set of population projections, saying the model it has used is flawed.

“What they have done is not standard,” said Hayes, who used to work for the United Nations Population Fund as a technical adviser on population and development. “The methodology is flawed, therefore, the results cannot be properly assessed.”

However, the council is standing by the data contained in its Population Growth and Demographics report and its “hybrid” population projections for Nelson.

The population report is being used to inform the council’s Long Term Plan as well as the draft Nelson Tasman Future Development Strategy 2022-52. That draft strategy, which is due to be adopted by the end of August, outlines where housing and business growth is to be located, and in what form, over the next 30 years.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Population Growth and Demographics report is being used to inform the draft Nelson Tasman Future Development Strategy 2022-52, which outlines where housing growth is to be located, and in what form, over the next 30 years.

Hayes, of Nelson, said that given the information was being used “to drive rezoning and subdivisions that are in many cases unpopular with the people of Nelson, council needs to go back to the drawing board and do the job over again”.

As he had already written about the matter for the Save the Maitai group, which opposes a proposed development in Kākā Valley, some people might try and argue Hayes was biased.

“I don’t think I am,” he said.

Councils were advised to use data from Statistics New Zealand to produce housing capacity assessments or to use another “expert provider, who can be traced and audited”, he said.

“What is essential is that the assumptions (inputs not outputs) need to be transparent,” Hayes said. “In other words, there is no escaping the methods and standards of traditional demographers.”

While the Tasman District Council opted to use an expert provider and engaged Natalie Jackson Demographics Ltd, Nelson City Council “elected to carry out its own hybrid projections”.

Instead of presenting a set of projections along with their assumptions, the city council report begins with an assessment of the likely impact of a potential economic recession resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, an exercise “fraught with extreme uncertainty”, Hayes said.

The report includes a diagrammatic model of how employment and the housing market could be expected to affect population change, “which is inherently flawed”, Hayes said. Among the flaws was the omission of out-migration or emigration.

“In the NCC's model, people come to Nelson to work or retire, but never leave for employment or education, as young people surely do,” Hayes said.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Dr Geoffrey Hayes says he was shocked the city council thought models produced by demographers were not easy for elected members and the public to interrogate and understand.

A “pick-’n-mix” exercise followed, with the expected number of births and deaths and migration from Statistics NZ's population projections for “various periods and across the different scenarios”.

Hayes asked the council, via an official information request, about its “unusual approach”. The response in part was that in the experience of the officers “the relatively complex models that traditional demographers use are not easy for elected officials and the general public to interrogate and understand”.

“I was quite shocked by that,” Hayes said. “I think, it is quite condescending. Apparently, the Tasman District Council had a higher opinion of the mental capacity of its elected councillors and Tasman residents when it commissioned a ‘traditional’ projection.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Developers Andrew Spittal and Hemi Toia at the site of the proposed Maitahi-Bayview development near central Nelson. Video first published in July 2020.

Nelson City Council acting group manager environmental management Maxine Day said the council stood by the data contained in the population report, which was peer reviewed before publication by Infometrics, “a highly-regarded and experienced economic consultancy specialising in data insight”.

“The only change recommended by Infometrics was a change in the short term from a low birth rate to a medium birth rate,” Day said.

Nelson City Council would usually use data from the latest Statistics NZ Census, but data from the 2018 Census was not available because it “had many well-documented issues”.

Projections in the 2013 Census were considered to be out of date. The 2013 data also lacked any consideration of the impact of Covid-19.

“Not taking into account the widespread socio-economic effects of the global pandemic would have meant the data we relied on for our planning did not reflect the reality of the world we live in,” Day said. “Only a 'hybrid projection', that applied a Covid-19 lens to raw data from the 2013 Census, could fully capture that scenario.”