Lucky ducks heading for greener pastures after ruffling feathers

Members of the Kawai St community in Nelson South celebrate a duck free environment on Friday with a street BBQ.

For five years, residents of a Nelson street have been calling fowl play on a gaggle of street ducks in their neighbourhood.

Kawai St residents were going a bit quackers. Their children were put off playing outside because of the messy collective faeces and feather dumps of 10 large Muscovy ducks.

The ducks were also taking their own lives into their hands when they waddled off to the main thoroughfare of Waimea Rd, and there’d also been dog attacks.

Resident Marie Hill faced duck poo the moment she stepped outside – the ducks went as far as her front door, they pooped in her front and backyards and driveway and she would spend up to an hour a day hosing her yard and the yard of her elderly neighbours. The mess was “horrible”, “disgusting” and “smelly”.

READ MORE:

* New ideas for Nelson South street safety project

* Auckland bird rescue sees 'significant' influx of sick ducks from New Lynn

* Woman with 150 ducks desperately looking for new home



The Kawai St Muscovy duck gang caused strife for the residents.

Worried about the gang growing in size, neighbours destroyed eggs they found hidden in flax buses.

Fortunately for locals, the saga is now coming to a close.

The issue came to the attention of Nelson MP Rachel Boyack via a Facebook post, in which a woman asked: ‘How do you get rid of ducks if neither the council nor the SPCA want to get involved?’.

The quacky residents seemed to have fallen through a bureaucratic loophole: they weren’t pets, which meant they weren’t considered a council problem, nor were they wild animals under crisis, which would enable the SPCA to act.

Under a Nelson City Council bylaw, residents are permitted to have up to a dozen poultry/ on their property, providing they are able to be properly contained and secured.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Taute-Ariki Haimona 5, tucks into some kai during a community BBQ in Kawai Street in Nelson South as residents celebrate a duck free environment on Friday.

The street ducks, it turned out, were the multigenerational descendants of pet ducks of two different households.

Those ducks went forth and laid eggs around the neighbourhood and the posse of half wild poultry* was hatched. Residents had been dealing with the fallout of the 10 adult ducks for around 5 years before the miscommunication between the different bodies was able to be addressed.

MP Support for Rachel Boyack Emma Helleur said some neighbours did feed the animals when they were ducklings. Because of that human contact they couldn’t be released into the wild.

Boyack first arranged a street meeting for those affected, SPCA and the Nelson City Council in July. Since then, the ducks have gone to the SPCA where they are for sale. It is expected they may end up on a lifestyle block or similar.

So thrilled are neighbours and Boyack with the outcome that they had a BBQ to celebrate on Friday, although there was no duck on the menu.

“I'm really pleased that the kids can now play on their play equipment, and not be worried about what might be on the play equipment, and that people can go in and out of their homes without worrying about what they're taking inside.”