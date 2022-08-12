Praise for quick police work to return Rutherford statue

Constable Jamie White retrieved and returned a stolen statue of Lord Ernest Rutherford two days after it was taken.

The Tasman District Council will send a letter of thanks to a constable for his quick work retrieving a stolen statue of world-famous scientist Lord Ernest Rutherford.

The bronze statue of Rutherford as a child was removed from its feet in his birthplace of Brightwater, near Nelson, overnight last Friday, with the brazen act caught on CCTV.

By Monday afternoon, the statue was returned by Wakefield Constable Jamie White to its rightful place at the Rutherford Memorial and a 35-year-old man had been charged with its theft after White chased him into a river.

On Tuesday, Matthew James Anderson, via video link in Nelson District Court, pleaded guilty to wilful damage and theft in relation to the incident.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Moutere-Waimea ward councillor Anne Turley asked for a letter of thanks to be sent to Constable Jamie White.

Councillor Anne Turley, an elected member for the Moutere-Waimea ward that includes Brightwater, asked at a full council meeting on Thursday if a thank-you letter could be sent to White “for his work in getting the statue back quickly for the Brightwater community”.

Mayor Tim King said he would be more than happy to do that.

Councillor Kit Maling, a former police officer, said the incident highlighted the value of CCTV cameras “helping us to protect our district”.

“People don't like the intrusion but if you behave yourself, you don't have a problem,” Maling said. “If you misbehave, it helps us catch them.”

King said the council made a contribution to some of those CCTV systems but a “huge amount” was due to community groups and associations organising their installation, with funding from individuals and businesses within those communities.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Constable Jamie White returns the bronze boy statue of Lord Ernest Rutherford after it was stolen from the Rutherford birthplace site at Brightwater, near Nelson.

Since those communities had taken on that responsibility, “we now have a network of cameras that police can use in situations like this, or we have access to in terms of the vandalism of council property and reserves etc, which unfortunately is a significant issue for us,” King said.

Those systems would need maintenance and upgrading, for which support from the council was something it “would probably have to keep considering”.