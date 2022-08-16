Nelson-Tasman braces for three-day downpour on already sodden ground

MetService has warned of heavy rain for parts of the country from Tuesday.

An ‘atmospheric river’ is bringing three days of heavy rain to Nelson-Tasman

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Emergency Management will be activating its Emergency Operations Centre at Richmond from 7am on Wednesday morning to monitor and manage the response to the event.

The MetService has issued orange warnings for Nelson and Tasman, and red warnings for Buller and Westland

Residents should get prepared and avoid unnecessary travel

Nelson-Tasman could experience more than a month’s worth of rain this week as an “atmospheric river” flows across the top of the south.

Now, residents around Te Tauihu (the top of the south) are being warned to brace for road closures, slips, rapidly rising rivers and falling trees as a three-day rain front threatens to soak the region.

The MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for Tasman west of Motueka from 5am Tuesday until 6pm Thursday, with up to 700mm of rain expected to accumulate in the ranges – with potential for up to 800mm – and 180mm to 280mm in low-lying areas.

Motorists are advised to expect weather-related road closures as the heavy rain sets in, said Waka Kotahi.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Vehicles drive through surface flooding on State Highway 60 during heavy rain in July. Another front of heavy rain is setting in from Tuesday till Thursday. (File photo)

A warning is also in place for the Nelson region, including Bryant Range, Richmond Ranges, the Marlborough Sounds and Rai Valley, with up to 500mm expected in the ranges.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” both warnings stated.

Meanwhile, heavy rain warnings for Buller and Westland were upgraded to the red alert level on Tuesday, with the rain expected to “cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding”.

Niwa meteorologist Tristan Meyers said atmospheric rivers were “huge plumes of moisture that move from the tropics”.

This particular river was “pretty exceptional” because of its large moisture content, he said.

MetService/Supplied A red weather warning has been issued for the West Coast, with an orange warning for western areas of Tasman district.

“Current forecast models indicate that this would be classified as an 'extreme' to 'exceptional' atmospheric river.”

The rain was likely to come in two bursts – one from Tuesday to Thursday and a second at the weekend.

“All up, over a month of rainfall could fall for large parts of the West Coast, Canterbury High Country, Tasman, Marlborough and Nelson, with the heaviest rain about the elevated ground,” he said.

University of Otago senior lecturer in geography Dr Daniel Kingston said atmospheric rivers were “relatively rare” during winter, but the damage caused by this event would be worse because it was coming on the back of an “exceptionally wet winter”. Nelson recorded its second-highest rainfall for July on record.

“The ground is already very wet with limited capacity to absorb further rain.”

The forecast deluge has prompted warnings from local councils.

Tasman District Council warned that while rain rates may not be extreme, the amount forecast was large, and it would be falling on ground that was already saturated.

Some rivers were expected to reach five to 10 year flood levels, although people should plan for higher levels, and the expected rise in groundwater levels, particularly on the Waimea Plains and in Golden Bay, meant surface flooding would impact some roads, along with stormwater, and potentially sewer, capacity.

In preparation for this, the Motueka Wastewater Treatment Plant was “over-pumping” treated wastewater to an adjacent “soakage” area on Tuesday. People should avoid collecting shellfish the estuary until further notice, the council warned on Facebook.

Landslips and travel disruption were also likely, and if there were regular heavy rain bursts it could become more serious and cause road closures.

“If people are planning to travel over the three days from Tuesday afternoon it may be wise to make contingencies or delay the travel until there is a better picture of what is actually happening,” local controller Rob Smith said.

Civil Defence was in “monitoring mode”, he said.

“The full effect of the event may not be felt until Wednesday evening, although now is the time to prepare.”

Contractors are ready to react as the rain and flooding picks up on Wednesday, said Waka Kotahi system manager Andrew James.

“As of 6pm Tuesday evening, there had been no weather-related highway closures in the South Island. However, we expect this to change as the rain sets in,” he said.

Between 350 to 500mm of rain is forecast to fall in the Richmond Ranges from 7am on Wednesday with lesser amounts in the Sounds.

State Highway 6, around Rai Valley, Canvastown and Havelock will be closely monitored, James said.

“The local road network in the Sounds is already saturated, so communities should anticipate roads will close if necessary to keep people safe.”

Nelson City Council also urged people to prepare, with slips expected around the city.

Meanwhile, a forecast storm surge meant Rocks Rd may have to close for a period, which would mean extra traffic on Waimea Rd and Rutherford St, which is already subject to a detour due to major roadworks.

People should expect longer delays and leave home earlier, the council said in a statement.

Local reserves already sodden from a wet winter were also expected to experience slips and fallen trees.

Get prepared: What you need to know

Plan travel carefully, allow extra time and work from home if you can

Drive to the conditions, or avoid travel

Secure outdoor furniture

Check drains/gutters are clear

Consider filling and placing sandbags – sandbags are not available from councils

If you’re near water or in a low-lying area prepare for flooding

