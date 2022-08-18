Slips force road and highway closures

Work continues to clean up slips in Atawhai on SH6. Nelson City Council has declared a state of emergency.

Closed Roads:

SH63 Wairau Valley has been closed due to heavy rain and flooding. There is no direct or alternative route between Marlborough and Nelson or from Marlborough to Tasman and the West Coast.

SH6 Nelson to Blenheim. Closed between Clifton Terrace and the SH6/SH62 roundabout near Renwick.

SH60 Takaka. Closed between Haldane Road and Pupu Valley Road intersection

No detour is available.

SH6 Nelson, Rocks Road. It is likely to be closed until midday Friday and possibly longer

The detour route is via Haven Rd, Halifax St, Rutherford St and Waimea Rd

SH6 Marlborough. Flooding. Closed from Hira to Havelock.

Waka Kotahi top of the south system manager Andrew James said this meant there was now four state highway closures in the upper South Island.

The closure of State Highway 63 meant there is no direct or alternative route between Marlborough and Nelson, or from Marlborough to Tasman and the West Coast.

Road users needed to be aware of this and adjust travel plans. Contractors would work as quickly as possible restore State Highway 63 and State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson, however, a “substantial” amount of flood debris needed to be cleared.

“This includes some sizeable trees and logs. There is a lot of work for our road crews to do with the chance of more damage happening overnight.”

Closed roads in Tasman

As of 4pm Thursday, Glenview Rd near Dry River Bridge, Motueka Valley Highway between Ngatamoti and Alexander Bluff. McShane Rd near the ford Dry Rd, Waimea West Road, Dovedale Rd, Pigeon Valley Rd, Riwaka-Sandy Bay Rd, Kaiteriteri-Sandy Bay Rd, Stafford Drive, Abel Tasman Drive, East Tākaka Rd, One Spec Rd, Pupu Valley Rd, McCallum Rd, Rameka Rd, Pōhara Valley Rd, Bird Rd Clifton, Collingwood-Puponga Main Rd near Whites Bridge, and Queen Street Richmond were closed due to slips and flooding.

Closed roads in Nelson

As of 4.30pm Thursday, Moana Ave, Bisley Ave, Stansell Ave, Brook St from Glen Creek, Maori Rd, Glen Rd from number 44, Coster St, Maitai Dam access road, Rocks Rd from Tāhunanui Drive to Richardson St, Maitai Valley Rd, Nile St between Domett St and Tasman St, Iwa Rd, Atawhai Drive from Walters Bluff to Iwa Rd, Avon Terrace, Walters Bluff, Frenchay Drive, Devenish, Farleigh St, Atawhai Drive between SH6, Paremata St, and Four Square supermarket, Teal Valley from number 133, Little Todds Valley from Todd Bush Rd, Ajax Ave from Collingwood St, Nile St from Maitai River, Brook Street from Trantragee Road, Tosswill Road from SH6 to Chamberlain St, and Mill Street/Hanby were all closed. The Water Treatment Plant access road was passable in 4WD only.

Many schools and roads were shut in Nelson on Thursday as the region remained under a “red” heavy rain warning.

READ MORE:

* Motorists urged to avoid non-essential travel as wild weather causes road closures

* Flood-hit Nelson-Blenheim highway set to reopen after three days

* Highway between Nelson and Blenheim remains closed as rain continues



Kate Flewellen/Supplied A motorist on Rocks Rd in Nelson captured this slip at 11am on Wednesday.

Heavy rain resumed on Thursday morning, and Waka Kotahi asked people in affected areas not to travel if they didn’t have to.

Those who had to use the roads should check the roads’ status with Waka Kotahi and local councils before travelling. Roads could be closed at short notice, it said.

The Nelson region remained under the Metservice’s highest heavy rain warning on Thursday, with conditions expected to cause dangerous river conditions, significant flooding, and slips.

Schools that shut cited the red warning, difficulties for staff and students getting to and from school, a request from the councils for people to work from home, waterlogged grounds and potential risk from swollen waterways nearby.

Others said staff and families had been affected by the evacuation of 233 homes after the Maitai River burst its banks caused flooding in several places on Wednesday.

Helping out:

In a Facebook post, central Nelson cafe Victus Coffee & Eatery offered a hand to those helping out.

“If you work in the emergency services and are helping with the flood, come on by in your uniform and we will keep you caffeinated.”

The gesture was appreciated by Nelsonians.

“Community spirit in action, bless you and others like you,” wrote one commentator.

Nelson restaurant Kebab Kitchen is putting on breakfast, lunch and dinner for families who lost their homes or were damaged in the flood, opening the shop early for breakfast on Thursday.

“I just want to help people who need it,” said owner Yusuf Corten.

Victory Vets posted on Facebook that it is offering emergency boarding for evacuated small animals.

On Facebook, Nelson Builders said it had manpower and are willing to do what it could to help those struggling in flood conditions free of charge. Contact details: https://www.nelsonbuilders.nz 0276884498.

ASB South Island Regional Manager Martin Gay said the bank would support customers in the affected areas.

“We know the situation throughout the country is likely to get worse before it gets better and there will be a lot of concerned customers out there,” he said in a statement.

“Our teams [are] on standby to talk through our range of relief options to best suit our customers when they’re ready. Those affected by flooding and other weather damage may have a long road ahead and we hope these measures will help to alleviate some pressure so they can focus on more immediate tasks at hand.”

Closed schools:

Nelson College/Nelson College for Girls/ Nayland College /Waimea College/ Garin College/ Golden Bay High School/Collingwood Area School/ Broadgreen Intermediate/Nelson Intermediate/Waimea Intermediate

Nayland Primary School/Tāhunanui School/Stoke School/Birchwood School/Nelson Christian Academy/Victory School – recommended whānau stay home but the school was open for those who needed it.

Henley School/St Paul’s Catholic School/Motueka South School/ Parklands School/ Riwaka School/ Tākaka Primary School

Riverside Pool closed:

Riverside Pool and Fitness Centre shared a photo on Facebook showing the flooded Maitai River around it. The pool remained closed on Thursday. According to the post, the water level was high but had not entered the facility.