Over 400 homes evacuated, 800 without power in flooding Nelson

Allan Heta Cleaver says his son's drive in Nelson was flooding on Thursday before the whanau was eventually evacuated.

411 homes have been evacuated around Nelson city and wider suburbs since Wednesday

810 homes in parts of Nelson were without power on Friday morning

Rain has eased up but flood conditions continue

More heavy rain is forecast for Friday afternoon through to Saturday

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence urges people to stay home and not “rubberneck”

Further evacuations around Nelson have brought the total number up to 411 as the city faces another 21 hours of battering rain.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said about a quarter of the evacuations were due to land instability, with residents in north Nelson saying it looks like “the hills are just falling down” and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty saying the earth was pouring like yogurt during his visit on Thursday.

Reese said on Friday morning that the evacuations were spread across the city.

“It's been a big night. We've had the Defence Force supporting police and Fire and Emergency, providing transport and road access.”

The mayor said she understood it was difficult for evacuees, but it was important that no one returned to evacuated homes until they had been told it was safe, not even for pets which had been left behind.

“We're doing those assessments as fast as we can,” she said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Defence Force staff with a Unimog truck in Nile St, Nelson prepare to head up the Maitai Valley in the early morning hours on Friday.

Defence Force personnel were also due to support efforts today to get the main water supply line from Maitai Reservoir to Nelson city operational after it failed overnight. The failure is presumed to be due to damage by a slip. A secondary pipe was supplying water but at a much reduced flow rate and people were asked to conserve water.

Civil Defence Q and A

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence shared a lengthy questionnaire on social media, topping with four key pieces of advice: conserve water, respect cordons, close early (if you are running a business in Nelson), and check for landslips on your property.

“This is very important because our teams can't get around all potential areas affected - that means we are relying on people to look around their own homes and note any concerning changes.”

Any concerning changes should be reported to your local council to relay to the emergency operations team.

The announcement said the state of emergency was still in effect and and “the weather hasn’t done with us yet” despite the lull.

People were urged to stay off the roads and work from home if possible, and to “pretty please” not drive to bridges, rivers, or cordoned areas to “rubberneck”

“We understand your frustration but it's just not safe [to cross cordons]. PLEASE respect the cordons and the people who are staffing them.”

Anyone wanting to help was urged to hold their horses on volunteering until the event was over and clean-up began, and to consider donating in cash to either the mayoral relief fund or to local charities.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Coster St resident Chris Scott contemplates what to do as more mud and water slip down the street in the Enner Glynn. Nelson Tasman Civil Defence is asking for people to check their properties for signs of slipping, and report any to their local council.

“Food is love, but unfortunately we can’t distribute food we haven't made ourselves – there have been cases where generously donated food has made people sick and we just can't risk that. Same goes for clothes, bedding etc. Thank you so much but it becomes a logistical nightmare. Your kindness is awesome, but please DON’T send us goods (even nice new items).”

In the meantime, people should conserve water as “infrastructure issues are widespread and stuff is still happening”.

“We are working 24/7 for you and we won't stop until things are safe and the situation is under control.”

Stay off the roads

Tasman District mayor Tim King joined the chorus urging people to stay off the roads for anything except for essential travel.

“Please don't go out and have a look, there's a lot of people trying to get around to do work,” he said.

“We need to minimise the traffic. Hop on social media, there's plenty of photos and stories there.”

He said contractors and emergency services teams needed to be able to travel to repair damage and help residents.

King said the focus now was on the “next lot of rain to come, given how saturated the land already is”. Slips are a concern across the region, he said.

Power cuts

Electricity was still out for 740 customers in Atawhai, north Nelson, and 70 in the Maitai Valley on Friday morning, after supply was lost to the Wakapuaka substation at about 11pm last night, and a fault in the lines to the Maitai Valley.

Network Tasman operations manager Robert Derks said in the morning that conditions were affecting the ability of teams to inspect lines to find the Maitai fault.

“We want to get a helicopter up there but the low cloud is making that difficult,” he said. “We want to patrol the lines.”

A generator had been dispatched for Wakapuaka, which should restore power to “most if not all” of the customers in Atawhai if the fault could not be fixed.

More rain forecast – red warning in Nelson, orange in Tasman, Westport

MetService has maintained its red heavy rain warning for Nelson, as well as orange warnings for Tasman and Westport.

ALDEN WILLIAMS Emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty and Nelson mayor Rachel Reese inspect Devenish Place with local MP Rachel Boyack (in red) on Thursday. The street was badly damaged after a blocked culvert forced floodwaters over the road.

In Nelson (from Cape Soucis through the city until Stoke) and the Bryant Range the warning is in effect from about 3pm on Friday, lasting until noon on Saturday. Over the course of the rain 130 to 190 millimetres are expected to accumulate in the ranges, 70 to 110mm elsewhere, with peak rates of 10 to 20mm per hour.

In that same period in the Tasman District west of Motueka between 150 to 200mm of rain is expected to accumulate in the ranges, 80 to 110mm in low-lying areas, with peak rates of 15 to 25mm per hour particularly in the evening.

The rain could cause rapid rise in river levels, surface flooding, slips, and hazardous driving conditions. In Nelson some roads are likely to be impassable and some communities may be cut off.

Road closures around Te Tauihu (the Top of the South) can be found here and journeys can be checked on Waka Kotahi’s live road closure map here.