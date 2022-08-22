School life far from normal for Nelson students

Road closures, including Nelson’s main waterfront route along Rocks Rd, have caused delays across the city, including for students still going to school.

Nelson schools reported a fraction of their usual rolls turning up for class on Monday.

Many of those who came to school arrived late due to road closures and limited access routes into the city.

At Nelson Intermediate School, assistant principal Ben Johnson said around 30 children came to school this morning out of the normal roll of 430.

“We’ve got a big catchment, we’ve got families in Atawhai, in Hira, Nile St, Maitai and I’m sure they’re largely affected.

"In terms of teaching staff and the impacts of the floods, Johnson said their staff were “pretty good”.

“We got one or two staff that are heavily affected. Aside from traffic coming in from Richmond we’re okay.”

Johnson said the school had followed Civil Defence advice and asked for students to keep learning from home and to keep cars off the road, advice the community had heeded.

“They've been great in terms of listening to us.”

At Victory Primary School, around 220 tamariki came to school, out of the normal roll of 323.

Nelson Central School had 130 out of the usual roll of 400 on Monday morning, though many were arriving late because of traffic.

Hampden St acting principal Jade Royds said about 44% of students were on site, with a few who “trickled in late”.

Some staff were held up arriving, mainly those from the south of Nelson, she said.

Auckland Point School principal Sonya Hockley said the school was closed because of water damage and "electrical fittings, fire alarm systems and having safety checks” done on Monday.

Nelson College and Nelson College for Girls have moved to online learning only from Monday to Wednesday.