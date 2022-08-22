Highway to hell: Nelsonians faced with traffic chaos

Maria Gomez was biking on the cycle trail when she filmed traffic backed up heading into Nelson on State Highway 6 on Monday morning.

With the closure of one of Nelson’s two main access roads, drivers are facing long delays trying to get in and out of the city.

Gridlocked streets have tested the patience of commuters as they struggle to return to some sense of normalcy after last week’s floods. But the closure of State Highway 6 along Rocks Rd because of slip problems has left Waimea Rd as the city’s main access route, and major roadworks at the bottom of Rutherford St have added to the chaos.

On Monday afternoon police advised Stoke residents to avoid travel unless it is urgent.

“If travel cannot be avoided, please expect delays. Traffic on several roads including Whakatu Drive, Main Road Stoke and Waimea Rd in Stoke is at a standstill.”

Katie Townshend/Stuff Traffic was backed all the way up Rutherford St to the Halifax St intersection at 4.25pm on Monday. The closure of slip-hit Rocks Rd and major roadworks at the bottom of Rutherford St have created traffic chaos in the city.

Meg Goodman Traffic backed up along Toi Toi St alongside Victory Square, waiting to turn into Vanguard St on the slow trip to Waimea Rd at 3.30pm on Monday afternoon.

Police said traffic was due to “several road closures due to slips and flooding, compounded by significant road works” and advise “limiting travel to essential travel only, as there have been several road closures across the district.”

Debs Martin took an hour and a half to drive from Bridge St to Nelson Hospital on Monday afternoon, a trip which would normally take five minutes.

Martin said she was “slightly frustrated”, but was able to call the hospital to let them know she was going to be late.

“It’s a mission, you’ve got to pick a picnic lunch, a flask and a book to read.”

In a Facebook post, Nelson Intermediate School said Civil Defence had advised that schools in Nelson city should remain closed for the remainder of the week.

“They have asked for people to stay at home.”

Nelson Intermediate said in response to this advice, the school would be closed to students except those who could not be supervised at home this week.

Maria Gomez/Nelson Mail Cycleways were faster, but still muddy and slippery.

Even at 11am on Monday, traffic coming into Nelson was banked up: Maria Gomez was on her way home when she filmed traffic jams snaking along State Highway 6. On her bike, conditions were better but tricky at times, with the underpass just past Saxton covered in mud.

“You can get through but you have to walk and take your time ... [it’s] slippery,” Gomez wrote.

On social media, locals congregated to commiserate and offer advice.

There were the admonishers: “If you can, STAY HOME! I can hear emergency vehicles trying get through the traffic and needing to use their horns!”

And the offerers of unsolicited advice: “People commuting should just catch the damn bus.”

Supplied/Nelson Mail Road closures in Tāhunanui, Nelson on Monday.

”Would they run from Mapua at 6 in the morning?” asked another.

One compared the commute to the Game of Thrones with “heavy breaking, shaking fists and glaring eyes”, which was much appreciated by commentators.

”Nelson is not the world centre for excellence in driving,” wrote one wry user.

One mother sought to share the load: “After spending 50+ mins in traffic this morning, I'm wondering if there are any parents who live in the Washington Valley area (or nearby) and kids that go to Tahuna who want to take turns carpooling? I have two spare seats. May save a bit of sanity for each other not having the stress of doing it everyday.”

Another suggested that the council should run a free bus into town every 15 to 20 minutes in peak periods to cut down on traffic “and those people annoyed at the road congestion could use them instead.”

However, one man said he saw empty buses this morning, so there was “no point putting on extra buses”.

“I often see empty buses, big buses, what a waste of diesel.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Traffic crawling along Whakatu Drive into Nelson city on Monday afternoon.

One woman suggested it was time that the Southern Link was refloated, while another argued our “dependence on cars with single occupancy needs to be addressed, not building another road”.

“What the likelihood of more schools closing tomorrow due to traffic congestion?” wrote one man.

The question: “Is the road over the Tahuna hills open yet?” was met with a laughing face emoji.