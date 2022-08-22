Don't panic buy says supermarket owner

Slips and road closures have caused disruptions to the supermarket supply chains and Nelson residents have noticed produce shelves looking empty.

Fresh Choice owner Mark A’Court discouraged householders from panic buying.

“It’s problematic if people stock up, because we can't fill the supply chain quick enough. We know what happened during the pandemic, that sort of bulk hoarding of goods causes disruption, they’re better off just buying what they need every day and spreading the loads helps us recover quicker,” he said.

The supermarket sold out of water on Sunday, but fortunately had a couple of extra pallets in storage, which were pulled out and used.

Extra water arrived today, so there was "plenty of back up", A'Court said.

Extra water arrived today, so there was “plenty of back up”, A’Court said.

A’Court said goods from Blenheim were taking longer to get over because of road closures.

“Stuff that's coming out of the South Island and up from the East Coast goes into Blenheim and gets made up there and sent across to Nelson, and of course, that hasn't come since Thursday. Our Thursday order arrived early this morning, so that's obviously delayed and there's trouble around that.”

Most of the products were coming up from Christchurch via Lewis Pass.

“The Blenheim road will be an ongoing thing, and it's going to mean delays for weeks because you can't really change it.

“We have to send the product to Christchurch and then send it back up the Lewis Pass which will add an extra day or two under the delivery schedule. Over time we’ll adjust to that … It takes about a week to adjust to those changes. So within this week, we should have it all sorted.”

In terms of staffing A’Court said they were short about a dozen people over the weekend but they put signs about the store advising customers and they had been very understanding.

“I think since the pandemic, people have become a lot more accepting and less demanding on us when things aren't there for whatever reason.”