134 Nelson houses now red stickered as slip risk to properties assessed

Geotechnical adviser Grant Maxwell is part of a team assessing homes under threat from landslips on the Tahunanui Hills.

The number of red stickered houses in Nelson has grown to 134 as experts assess the ongoing slip risk to houses.

At 7am on Tuesday, there were 15 red stickers, 108 yellow stickers, and 339 white.

By 8am on Wednesday there were now 93 yellow stickers, and a further 149 had been given white stickers.

A red placard means the house is not safe to enter, which means about 360 people are unable to return home.

READ MORE:

* Donate to support the flood-affected people of Nelson and Marlborough

* One slip too many? Landslides raise questions about Ruby Bay road's future

* Red stickered but stoic in Nelson's slip zone



MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Geotechnical adviser Grant Maxwell at a Grenville Terrace house that was red stickered in 2011, and has been red stickered again.

But, officials warned the status of houses would continue to change as further assessments are done, particularly as more affected people continued to come forward.

A four-day river of rain soaked Te Tauihu (the top of the south) last week, causing extensive flooding and slips across the region.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Emergency Management group public information manager Paul Shattock said the 15 houses on Tuesday were mainly affected by flooding, and the large increase was due to geotech engineers assessing the risk and damage caused by slips around the region.

“The numbers will continue to change because there are reinspections that are occurring.”

The reinspections would be particularly important once the ground started to dry and stabilise.

All the affected people were being contacted and would be followed up with by the welfare team, he said.

“Our hearts go out to them, and we really sympathise and empathise and ask for them to be patient.”

The team was looking at the potential for “controlled re-entry” so that household items could be collected.

The long-term status of each property would be decided case-by-case, depending on the damage or threat, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Euan Mitchell at his red stickered Moana Ave property.

What do the stickers mean?

Red: properties have significant damage or land stability issues and should not be entered. Red placards will clarify whether the assessment is due to the building being at risk of an external hazard, or due to serious building damage.

Yellow: properties can be entered temporarily; residents may be able to stay overnight, but this will be decided on a case-by-case basis. Supervised entry by an authorised person may be required.

White: properties can be re-occupied with caution. White placard properties may have no placard, or a white dot on or around the entryway.