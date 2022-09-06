Stop/go on Rocks Rd as safety fence installed

Safety fences will be installed on Rocks Rd On Tuesday after the August rain event caused slips along the stretch of SH6. (File photo)

Safety fences will be installed along Rocks Rd in Nelson on Tuesday.

From 9.30am until 3pm the southbound lane on State Highway 6, Rocks Rd will be closed to traffic, to allow barriers to be removed and replaced with safety fences between the Bisley Ave and Richardson St intersections.

The northbound lane will operate for traffic in both directions with temporary stop/go traffic lights and a 30kph speed limit.

Southbound cyclists will not be able to use the road during the closure, and should use the Railway Reserve, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advised in a statement.

“Once installed, the new safety fences will allow cyclists to use the southbound lane when it is reopened.”

Drivers should expect delays.

The safety work comes after the heavy rain event in August caused slips and instability along the road, closing it for several days and causing traffic backlogs around Nelson.

Since reopening parts of the road have been subject to a 30kph speed limit.

Waka Kotahi thanked road users for their patience while the work was undertaken.