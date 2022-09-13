Houses taking two months to sell in Te Tauihu as prices fall

Two real estate agents give their insights on the market as the downturn continues, and the workforce shrinks.

Prices are falling and houses are lingering on the market in Te Tauihu as buyers plan their move carefully.

The August property report from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), released on Tuesday, showed parts of the top of the south were starting to see prices fall.

Since July, Nelson has seen the median price fall 15%, while Marlborough fell 0.7%. Tasman was up 1.2%.

But while prices are starting to drop, they are still up on a year ago, with Marlborough up 14.5% on last August, Nelson up 3% and Tasman up 0.6% – sitting at $670,000, $680,000 and $810,000 respectively.

READ MORE:

* Is Marlborough's housing market getting more affordable?

* Record median house prices in Nelson region

* Record high prices matched to low sales in Nelson Tasman housing market



Across the country, the median price for residential property dropped 5.9% year-on-year in August, from $850,000 last year to $800,000 this year.

Nelson and Marlborough topped the country for two statistics: Nelson houses took the longest to sell, with a median of 63 days compared to 49 nationally, while Marlborough saw the largest decline in listings, down 37.5%.

Kathryn George/Stuff Houses are taking longer to sell in Te Tauihu as the market slows.

REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said the floods and slips in August had impacted attendance at open homes and auctions in the region.

“Vendors remain optimistic but are reluctant to see their property stay on the market for too long, which is motivating many to reassess their original price expectations,” she sid.

“Largely due to the weather and flooding, sales counts decreased year-on-year by 30% in Marlborough and 14.5% in Tasman. Nelson bucked the trend and saw a slight increase in sales counts by 1.8% annually.

“Despite the recent flooding, people still want to come to the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions for work and lifestyle opportunities, and this demand is expected to increase heading into the warmer months.”

Local real estate agents say there is still a good market for people looking to move within the region – so long as they price their property appropriately.

Nelson Harcourts sales manager Chris Davies said with prices falling, it was often hard to set prices, but vendors who were willing to adjust their expectations accordingly would get “bites”, as buyers bided their time until the price dropped.

“All the buyers are just hanging out in the shadows ... if it’s priced too high no-one’s coming through.”

Summit Marlborough branch manager Dianna Schulz said many vendors in Marlborough had been listing properties without an asking price, which often left buyers “frustrated”.

“We know that by putting a price on it we sell things in a few weeks' time ... as long as it's priced correctly.”

Schulz also expected summer to be busy.

“We know there's a lot of people thinking about going on the market. Things have definitely slowed down, but it hasn't stopped, and buyers are sitting there, being a bit more cautious.”

Davies said the lengthy sales period for properties was being influenced by vendors making sales conditional to them finding a new property, which dragged out the sales date.

It wasn’t unusual for properties to stay on the market for more than 90 days, he said.

Because of that it was likely that auctions could become more attractive, as a way to shorten time spent on the market.