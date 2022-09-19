Sunny Nelson the happiest place in New Zealand, Stuff survey shows

There’s sunshine and easy access to the outdoors – it’s no wonder people in Nelson are happy, Toby Wild says.

The owner of Moana Paddle Nelson says he’s used to seeing happy people in his line of work, and the ability to get outside plays a big part in that.

“I have seen the outdoors change people’s lives.”

Is it any wonder then, that people living in Nelson are the happiest in the country, according to Stuff’s NowNext Local survey, which ran online between August 12 and 28, 2022.

READ MORE:

* Nelson the happiest region, Auckland unhappiest, Stuff NowNext survey finds

* The $1.67 billion 'prize' Nelson-Tasman is missing out on

* Nelson-Tasman needs to ditch 'sunshine wages' to lure staff



Through it, Stuff spoke to more than 5500 New Zealanders and weighted the data to reflect nationally representative samples for gender, age and region.

The results showed that Nelson residents were the happiest in the country – with 64% reporting being happy compared to 49% nationally, with Tasman coming in at 55%.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Toby Wild, of Moana Paddle Nelson, says getting outside is the secret to happiness.

But, while we may be happy – we’re also significantly more worried about climate change: 53% of Nelson residents and 50% in Tasman saying they were concerned, compared to 34% nationally.

Other top concerns for the region were cost of living and housing affordability.

But, people living in Nelson were significantly less concerned about racism and discrimination than the rest of the country (9% versus 17%).

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said the results reflected a “very happy community”.

It was telling that the survey was undertaken in August, when Nelson was in the midst of flooding and extensive slips caused by a prolonged rain event.

FRANCES CHIN/STUFF Bands of Nelson residents have grabbed their wheelbarrows and garden tools to help their neighbours living on Riverside.

“Sometimes happiness comes from knowing that you’re part of a resilient community where neighbours help neighbours ... that actually reflects what was happening in our community.”

As a person who wasn’t born in Nelson – but rather chose it for the lifestyle – she said the access to the outdoors and diversity of the community were big factors in choosing to move here.

That was reflected in the community’s concerns about climate change, which was why she “felt confident in declaring a climate emergency”, she said.

The concerns about cost of living and housing affordability were legitimate, with a shortage of houses an ongoing challenge.

“There are probably more people that want to live here than we have got houses for them to live here.”

An economic focus was trying to raise wages in the region, which has had a long-running battle with sunshine wages.

The ability for people to work remotely for big companies and government departments was having an impact on raising wages in the region, and it was also a focus of union negotiations, she said.

Stuff Stuff’s NowNext Local survey ran online between August 12 and 28, 2022.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack also said raising wages was an important step to address cost of living concerns and steps were being taken around fair pay agreements to try and change sunshine wages.

The sense of happiness in the region was palpable at the Nelson Market on Saturday, she said.

“There was a really positive kind of vibe – people were feeling really optimistic about the upcoming summer and really happy to be out and about again.”

Having lived in Auckland, she was “the happiest I have been living here in Nelson”.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF The Saturday Market in Nelson. MP Rachel Boyack said people felt optimistic there on the weekend. (File photo)

“People do move here for the lifestyle.”

Nelson residents had a strong connection to the environment, which would also impact concerns about climate change, she said.

Wild said access to the outdoors played a big part in making people happy – but it also helped highlight the importance of climate change. To him, it was worrying that only 34% of people nationally said climate change was a concern.

But he was pleased that people in Nelson were more concerned about it.

“As long as our concerns turn into action I’m a happy camper.”