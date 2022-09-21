NCC mayoral race: John Wakelin

Nelson mayoral candidate John Wakelin spells out why people should vote for him.

John Wakelin’s mayoral pitch is brief: “I want to make everything cheaper.”

Asked how he would achieve this, the 58-year-old Nelson resident said he would “do away with all the middle-men.”

He said the Nelson City Council wasted too much money, and its rates were too high.

“I want to make them more accountable about how they spend their money.”

Wakelin, who was left in a coma and suffered a traumatic brain injury after a car crash in 1984, has a number of convictions for indecent acts, most recently in December 2020 when he exposed himself to a teenage girl.

He said he regretted the incidents. Asked how the voting public would view such convictions he said: “Walk half a mile in my shoes to see how they like it and I guarantee they won’t.”

Wakelin said he also wanted to remove the “drunk idiots” and “riff raff” hanging out in central Nelson.

He said he would be a “nice dictator” who would devolve 98 per cent of the role’s responsibilities to his deputy mayor, but would have the final word on the other two per cent.

“If you vote for me, I’m going to be the most generous mayor in the world for the people that support me; the rest, not so much.”

Wakelin also stood for the mayoralty in 2019, and gained 186 votes. Outgoing mayor Rachel Reese won the race with 5834 votes.

Wakelin was confident of getting more votes this time, with a campaign that has seen him delivering stickers and fridge magnets around the city from his mobility scooter.