'Keep calm' as prices drop, Nelson valuer urges homeowners

Homeowners worried about falling house prices need to “keep calm and carry on” – even if they’re facing negative equity, a Nelson valuer says.

“As long as you don’t need to sell your house in a hurry, you should be okay in the long term,” local Quotable Value property consultant Steve Russ said.

In 35 years in the property industry he had witnessed several market downturns, and this “correction” in house prices was actually restrained when you looked at the large price increases of 2020 and 2021, he said.

“It is important to remember that all markets go through cycles, and the property market is not immune to this. There are no doubt investors who are not enjoying the current downturn in share prices, but I imagine most are not panicking and selling at a loss.”

Nationally, values had increased 45.5% between the end of 2019 and start of 2022, but since January 1 prices had dropped 7.6%.

That pattern was being followed in Te Tauihu, with Nelson seeing a 7.9% reduction, and Tasman also starting to slow with a 4.7% drop.

The average price in August was $816,499 in Nelson and $792,059 in Tasman.

“Nelson was the first one to start slipping and Tasman is starting to weaken now,” Russ said.

Meanwhile, the market in Marlborough was slower to react to the market changes, with just a 0.4% drop this year, bringing the average price to $731,155.

“Marlborough seems to have held up better than Nelson Tasman,” Russ said.

It wasn’t clear why Marlborough was slower to react to the market changes, he said.

“Different areas do move at different rates ... sometimes there’s no rhyme or reason.”

The market in the top of the south was bolstered by people looking to move here for the lifestyle, meaning it could hold up better than other areas.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff House prices ion Nelson dropped 7.9% since January. (File photo)

The higher end of the market was holding up, because “people with money still have it to spend”, but drops at the lower end of the market were pulling overall prices down, he said.

“People that are having to borrow money are having to borrow a whole lot more.”

While the market downturn had started, it had “some way to go yet”, he said.

“I don’t see this necessarily as a bad thing, given that New Zealand has some of the least affordable housing in the world. The big positive I see is that first-home buyers who have been left behind can perhaps see some hope of buying a property in the future, instead of contemplating a move across the ditch.”

People who bought at the peak were likely to be worried, but unless they needed to sell soon they just had to “keep calm and carry on”, he said.

“There’s going to be a bit of pain there, but the price they paid was really, really elevated.”