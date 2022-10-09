Candidates with conspiracy links fall short in Nelson-Tasman elections

Candidates with links to anti-vaccination, anti-mandate group Voices for Freedom or those who have promoted unproven conspiracy theories have come up short in the local government elections in the Nelson-Tasman region.

Of seven Tasman District Council or Motueka Community Board candidates identified as having links to VFF or conspiracy theories, including Richmond ward hopeful Adele Terrill and mayoral aspirant Aly Cook, only one was elected on Saturday, according to the preliminary results.

Terina Graham, who has talked about treating Covid-19 with vitamins and parasite drug Ivermectin, and whose sports organisation is listed in the VFF business directory, won a place on the Motueka Community Board. On the preliminary result she is 30 votes ahead of Dana Carter for the final place on the board.

Cook, who stood for the NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party, received 2178 votes, and was in fourth place. Tim King was returned as mayor with 11,949 votes in the preliminary result.

In the Nelson City Council poll, Zoe Byrne, who delivered newsletters for VFF and was listed as a speaker at a VFF event alongside anti-vax campaigner Claire Deeks, was one of two candidates who were knocked out in the 13th and final iteration of the vote in the at large contest.

In the central Ward Dai Mitchell was out of the running on the fifth iteration of 14. Mitchell had previously defended himself unsuccessfully in court for driving and assault charges using arguments in line with the sovereign citizens movement. In his candidate biography from the 2019 election he expressed concerns about 5G, and supported “public inquiries into the Masonic involvement of subverted public trusts”.

The apparent rejection by Nelson-Tasman voters of candidates with links to VFF and conspiracy theories has been mirrored across the country.

* This article has been updated after the Tasman District Council preliminary results were received on Sunday which showed Terina Graham had won a place on the Motueka Community Board. Amended, October 9, 6.10pm.