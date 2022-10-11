Girl flown to Christchurch after being injured in mountain biking accident

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter respoded to an injured mountain biker on the Heaphy Track. (File photo)

A young girl suffered “substantial injuries” after coming off her bike on the Heaphy Track on Monday.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter responded to call to the track about 10.55am, pilot Brendan Hiatt said.

The Heaphy Track is in Kahurangi National Park, in the northwest of the South Island.

Hiatt said a girl aged about 11 or 12 had come off her mountain bike, falling about 10 metres and suffered “quite substantial injuries”, including back injuries.

“Not life-threatening, but definitely banged up,” he said.

Later that day the helicopter was tasked with transferring her to Christchurch Hospital.