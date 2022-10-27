Motueka High School senior adventure racing team win Hillary Challenge

The Motueka High School senior adventure racing team members on their way to winning the 2022 Hillary Challenge Final.

The Motueka High School senior adventure racing team has won the Hillary Challenge Trophy for the second time in three years.

After a gruelling five days at Hillary Outdoors in the central North Island, the team of Nika Rayward, Tide Fa'avae, Lochy Shand, Simon de Vries, Zefa Fa'avae, Riley Croxford, Becca Simcic and Grace Werner emerged victorious.

One of the team’s two coaches, Jodie Fa’avae, said she was proud.

“It was a privilege to train them and watch them perform. They were so calm under pressure, pushed hard for each other, and are so low key about it. They are super chill and let their mahi do the talking. They were all vital cogs in this machine. Each of them brought valuable and necessary strengths and the whole became more than the sum of its parts.”

READ MORE:

* Motueka juniors get up for second in adventure racing nationals

* Motueka and Golden Bay high schools show their adventure racing mettle

* World Vision recognises students creative fundraising on 40-hour walk



Supplied The winning members of the Motueka High School senior adventure racing team Nika Rayward, left, Tide Fa'avae, Lochy Shand, Simon de Vries, Zefa Fa'avae, Riley Croxford, Becca Simcic and Grace Werner.

Fellow coach, Wendy van den Berg, said to make a team of eight work together was already “a big ask”.

“To make it work so smoothly is something else entirely,” van den Berg said. “No space for egos, no masks, no pretence, but instead just being real, being yourself, with ups and downs, and knowing your teammates have your back and you have theirs. That is how it's done.”

For the past 22 years, the 12 top-ranking schools nationally have come together to compete in the Hillary Challenge Final in teams of eight – four boys and four girls from years 11 to 13.

The event begins with 12 one-hour problem-solving activities over two days, including kayaking and canoeing, rope-skills and climbing, a fitness grunt, memory tasks, communication tests, balance, orienteering and bike skills.

They then move on to a two-day overnight rogaine expedition in Tongariro National Park. The team members navigate their way off-track through the landscape trying to hit a series of virtual check-points on the map. They do this while carrying the overnight gear needed in the alpine environment. While the teams are shadowed by a Hillary Outdoors instructor, they are in charge of where they go, where they camp and looking after the members.

Supplied It was a gruelling yet stunning venue for the 2022 Hillary Challenge Final.

The final day comprises a 60km multi-sport race, kayaking, running, and mountain biking around a course.

Each day’s scores are collated and scaled in relation to the highest scoring team in that activity, making every point and every minute count.

The 2022 challenge, from October 10 to 14, was the fourth time Motueka High School had competed in the event, managing a podium placing each year – third, first, second and now another first.

Fa’avae said the navigational skills of Riley and Zefa, who achieved 100% accuracy, helped push the Motueka team into winning contention.

Lochy and Nika’s leadership qualities were also key while Simon brought “pure horsepower and strength, as well as all round athleticism and an ability to suffer silently”.

Nika, Grace, Becca and Tide would be some of the “four toughest and most highly skilled females in the competition” with all-round technical outdoor skills and years of adventure experiences between them.

Besides each individual’s skill set, the success of the team ultimately came down to their ability to work together, to put egos aside, and think of the team before themselves.

Fa’avae said the team members completed between 100 and 115 hours of training in the 10 weeks leading up to the event, based on a programme designed by well-known adventure racer Nathan Fa’avae.

Support from 20 sponsors along with the funds raised from the annual Rainbow Rogaine cross-country navigation event helped the team get to and compete in the event.

“I want to thank the Motueka community for their support.”

A team from Golden Bay High School also competed in the event and came 11th.