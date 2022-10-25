Gift to flood hit region: Transport company to absorb extra cost as SH6 closure nears

Bascik Transport is absorbing the extra costs associated with the SH6 closure for seven weeks, rather than passing it on to customers.

When Paul Kenny opened an email from a freight company with the subject line “SH6 Blenheim to Nelson closure” he braced himself.

“I just assumed it was another price increase,” the owner of the Nelson branch of Tile Direct said.

Instead, what he read “made a pretty average day quite memorable”.

The email started as expected, explaining that the closure of State Highway 6 would increase the cost of freight to Nelson by about 6%.

“The high cost of fuel, the ongoing cost pressures to all businesses, our country’s high inflation rate, the cost of living crisis – all have played a part in our evaluation,” it stated.

But then, it took a turn.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Urgent repairs need to be done to repair underslips on SH6.

“Bascik Transport has decided to absorb the additional costs ahead of us for these [seven] weeks, and not pass these on to you the customer. We are doing this to offer our best possible support to this community, already hard hit after the weather event in August.”

Kenny said he was so surprised he had to read it twice.

Over the past 24 months increasing costs had been never-ending, and it had become a constant juggling act to try and get goods into the region, including paying for extra storage space as they attempted to stockpile to meet demands.

Waka Kotahi The location of four underslips on SH6 between Hira and Rai Valley. Repairs are going to close the road for seven weeks. Credit: Waka Kotahi

To hear that at least one extra cost wasn’t going to get passed on was a bright spot in tough times, he said.

“For them to just absorb a little cost increase is actually quite nice.”

Bascik was the smallest of three freight companies they used, he said.

SH6 is scheduled to close between Rai Valley and Hira from November 1 until December 18 while Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency undertakes urgent repairs to damage caused during the August rain event.

Motorists are being advised to take a detour via SH63, adding about 45 minutes to the journey from Blenheim to Nelson.

Bascik Transport managing director Tony Bascik said it was a “Christmas present to the people of Nelson”, and would last as long as the road was closed – even if the opening date was delayed.

Given how many businesses and individuals were struggling they did not feel they could pass on the extra cost given the closure was out of their hands, he said.

“That’s not the people of Nelson’s fault.”.

They were “very sympathetic to Waka Kotahi”, and were eager to see it repaired – and ideally improved – as soon as possible so it was less prone to damage during weather events.

“We’d like to see it a wee bit more bullet-proof.”