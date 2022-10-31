Nelson Intermediate School vandalised with derogatory, racist slurs

Nelson Intermediate School teacher Mike Foster with painted over graffiti after the school was vandalised on Sunday.

Names and derogatory, racist slurs were spray-painted over bricks, windows and freshly-painted buildings at Nelson Intermediate School early on Sunday.

Now, the school is calling on anyone with information to contact the Police to try and identify the culprits.

The vandalism was on windows, asphalt, the playground and the technology block, the school said in a Facebook post.

“It saddens us to inform you that in the early hours of Sunday morning, our lovely, freshly painted school was vandalised with spray paint,” the post said.

On Monday associate principal Nicky Chalmers said security camera footage showed the vandals spent a couple of hours at the school, spray-painting names and derogatory and racist slurs, including swear words. Footage captured them onsite at both 2.45am and 4am.

The names were of older students at a different school in Stoke, so were not connected to Nelson Intermediate, she said.

“We don’t think it’s targeting us necessarily ... they found an area, a space, and decided to use that.”

The vandalism was first reported by a student’s parent, after their son spotted it while skating at the school on Sunday.

“We were quite upset,” Chalmers said.

The vandalism had a “huge effect” on the school community, she said.

“It has a huge effect, more than [the vandals] might realise, that ripples to many different people, and it’s quite upsetting for our students too. It can make then feel not 100% safe.”

It was also upsetting for the students of another school whose names featured in vandalism, she said.

They were thankful the damage was discovered before their ākonga (students) returned to school on Monday, as the leadership team rallied and much of it was able to be removed or covered on Sunday.

They were particularly grateful to the team from Programmed Maintenance who had been at the school doing painting work and came in on Sunday to assist.

Freshly repainted walls would now have to be redone at an extra cost to the school, she said.

“It’s been very difficult to remove.”

She urged anyone with information to contact the police.

A police spokesperson said the CCTV footage was not clear enough to identify offenders and there were “no further lines of enquiry”. Anyone with information should contact local police.