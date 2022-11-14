Celebration of learning brings cultures together

Members of Nelson's Nepali community perform at the English Language Partners Celebration of Learning at the Victory Community Centre this month.

Learning English for former refugees and new migrants is a long and sometimes difficult journey, so it’s important to celebrate along the way.

At Nelson’s Victory Community Centre, more than 200 people did just that with song, dance and food at English Language Partners Celebration of Learning event.

The national organisation’s Nelson-Marlborough centre currently helps about 100 learners through English classes and its volunteer home tutor programme. Many of the learners, tutors and their families turned out to the formerly annual event that returned this month after several years of Covid disruptions.

Students from Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, Columbia and Pakistan put on cultural performances, packed with colour and contrast. Dressed in their national costumes, they ranged from the choreographed, storytelling dances from members of Myanmar’s Karenni community, to a flamboyant, hip-shaking Colombian dancer, and a joyful Nepali band.

Children from recently arrived Pakistani families spoke about their country, and another group of Karenni learners performed a song about their own alphabet that some had never learned.

Some of the learners also introduced the performances in English to warm applause. After the performances there was a feast prepared by the students, with an array of cuisine from their homelands.

English Language Partners co-ordinator Trish Standring said the day was a celebration of the learners’ progress and a chance to share their cultures with the wider community.

She said there were currently 61 home tutors in the region, but the group could always do with more. The next training course for prospective tutors would be held next February.