Nelson ready to celebrate as events stage comeback for summer

Nelson locals and visitors alike are ready to celebrate as events return to the region en masse.

Now, the economy is set for a $15 million boost as the flow-on effects spread through the region’s businesses.

It comes after the 2021-22 summer was marred by event cancellations due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But with all restrictions now lifted the region is kicking off a busy season, with more than 22 events scheduled between now and the end of April.

READ MORE:

* Twice bitten, Nelson theatre group finally gets its moment in the spotlight

* Nelson Arts Festival breaks the ice with October return

* Craft beer festival cancelled for first time in 15 years



Chris Symes/Photosport Central Stags player Bayley Wiggins, left, celebrates with Brad Schmulian after his double century during the Plunket Shield Day 3 match against Northern Districts. A Twenty20 game in Nelson in January could pump up to $500,000 into the local economy.

Nelson Regional Development Agency chief executive Fiona Wilson said events pumped more than $15m into the region’s economy each year.

“I don’t think we truly realised the full value until the events weren’t there.”

Last year it was a case of “a cancellation a day”, so having a full calendar of varied events – ranging from sports, to music, to food and drink – meant a lot for the region, she said.

“Together they make up this really vibrant list.”

The NZ Antique and Classic Boat Show in March would bring about $1.9m to the region because of the mix of people it would attract from out of town, but even events like the Central Stags Twenty20 cricket game in January would bring a $500,000 boost to the economy.

Any event that brought people from out of town had a huge impact for the economy, as people paid for accommodation and “packaged” things into their trip – like eating out and other tourist attractions – which created a positive flow-on effect, she said.

On Saturday about 1800 people were at Founders Park for the NZ Cider Festival, and event director Shelley Haring, who also runs Marchfest, said everyone was thrilled to be out enjoying crowds again.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Aimee Wagner, left, Sarah Vuillermin, Brodie Morrison and Portia Ashby at the New Zealand Cider Festival at Founders Park on Saturday as events return to the region.

“People are just really amped to get out and about, especially if the sunny summer continues. I just think it’s going to be fantastic for the region in terms of festival and events.”

Based on early bird sales, Marchfest was shaping up to be “huge”, and after the disappointment of cancelling last year she was feeling optimistic about the season ahead.

Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ali Boswijk said the economic benefits from events could be as simple as someone stopping at a pharmacy to grab sunscreen on their way.

With many hospitality providers struggling to fill vacancies this year people may need to be patient and accept slightly longer waits, but it was also important to get back out supporting businesses, she said.

Along with the “massively important” impact to the economy, the benefit to the community of having events back couldn’t be underestimated.

“People love to celebrate, and we need to celebrate.”

During the pandemic people almost forgotten how to get out and about, and this was the time to remember and start spending time together again, she said.

“It’s something that we should really embrace, get behind, and really support as a region.”

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said it was “really exciting” to have festivals and events back.

“It’s just exciting being able to be with people again.”

She encouraged students returning from university for the summer to get in touch with hospitality and tourism operators now to try and ease the staffing pressure on those businesses, particularly as the country waited for people on working holiday visas to start returning.

“We are going to need bodies on the ground, that’s the biggest challenge we’re facing.”