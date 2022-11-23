Rescue chopper flies injured tramper to Nelson Hospital

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter went to the aid of a tramper at Ghost Lake Hut on Wednesday morning.

A tramper had to be flown to Nelson Hospital after being injured in a fall on Wednesday morning.

The man, thought of be of retirement age, was injured in a fall at the Ghost Lake Hut, northwest of Murchison, Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Colby Tyrell said.

The rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene about 8.45am.

The man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, Tyrell said.

“He’d taken a nasty fall and was unable to carry on.”

The man was flown to Nelson Hospital.