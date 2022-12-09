Work begins on clearing slip-blocked Stafford Dr at Ruby Bay

Work has started to get the slip-affected section of Stafford Drive cleared and reopened before Christmas.

Work is under way to clear slips blocking Stafford Drive at Ruby Bay in Tasman district, with plans to have the scenic route reopened before Christmas.

A 530m section of the road under the Ruby Bay bluffs has been closed since August 18 due to multiple slips covering the former highway. The slips came down onto that section of Stafford Drive during a four-day storm that hammered the Nelson-Tasman region.

Tasman District Council transportation manager Jamie McPherson said workers intended to clear some of the trees and other contaminated material on Friday.

From next week, two crews – one on the northern side of the slips and the second to the south – would work from each end to remove the remaining, cleaner slip material.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Trees and other contaminated material will be removed first before the cleaner slip material is cleared from the road.

Two crews working at the same time would “speed up the work”, McPherson said.

The cleaner material from the southern side was due to be taken to one site; the spoil from the northern side to another.

“There is a financial advantage for ratepayers, someone wants fill material from the southern side,” McPherson said, adding that recipient would cover some of the cost of the operation.

Along with the committees of the Tasman Area Community Association and the Māpua and Districts Community Association, McPherson pointed out that residents and visitors to the area should expect many truck movements.

“During the removal process, one truck every 5-10 minutes is anticipated between the slip and dump sites,” the two association committees say in a written update on the matter.

“Given this plan, the Aporo Rd, Stafford Drive (Ruby Bay) and Māpua Drive communities will be impacted by heavy truck traffic during early-mid December and residents/schools/road users in general should be extra cautious during this period.”

The committees urged motorists to drive to the conditions in the affected areas “and be extra vigilant during the schools' bus routes through Tasman before 9am and after 3pm”.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Slip-affected Stafford Drive in Ruby Bay has been closed since a deluge hit the Nelson-Tasman region in August 2022. (video first published August 23)

All going well, and assuming the road surface beneath the slip has not been badly damaged and in need of repair, the intention is to have two lanes reopened to all traffic before Christmas.

Concerned about the stability of the cliff face above, council staff spent three months after the storm undertaking investigations and consulting geotechnical experts for information and advice to help them make a decision on whether the road should be reopened.

In November, council community infrastructure group manager Richard Kirby said while a long-term management solution would be required to address the stability of the cliff face, potential risks associated with clearing slip material from Stafford Drive could be safely minimised to allow the short-term reopening of two lanes.