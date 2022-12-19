Motueka skatepark upgrade proponents seek final $60,000

Lee Nuttal, of Motueka, in action at the Motueka Skatepark during a heat of the Tasman Skatepark Tour in 2013.

Work is expected to start in late February-early March on a long-awaited upgrade of the popular skatepark at Motueka.

Tasman District Council elected members on Thursday gave approval for staff to apply to the New Zealand Community Trust for $60,000 – the last of the funds needed to complete the $370,000 build as designed.

The additional funds are required because costs have risen since the early estimates. However, if they are not obtained, the upgrade will still proceed, although the scope will have to be reduced.

Motueka ward councillor Brent Maru on Friday said the upgrade project had long been important to the Motueka Community Board, of which he is the immediate past chairperson.

Supplied The proposed upgrade of the Motueka skatepark.

“When we [community board] went out for consultation on special projects, it was on the top of the list,” Maru said. “It’s an absolute asset. At any time, people are out there using it.”

The upgrade project was initially driven by senior BMX riders who wanted the 20-year-old park along Old Wharf Rd to be “more extreme”.

A staff report on the matter said that in August 2018, the community board asked council staff to look into the possibility of an upgrade of the skatepark. The community was consulted on a preliminary design, which was tweaked to cater for multiple types of use, including skaters and scooter riders as well as all levels of experience.

Resource consent had been granted for the final design “and the building consent is imminent”.

The council has funding of $312,000 available for the project, comprised of $50,000 from Motueka Ward Reserves Financial Contributions, $40,000 from the community board, $80,000 from the Rātā Foundation and $142,000 from the Lottery Community Facilities Fund.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Skatepark etiquette is important to avoid injuries to the people who use them. Video first published December 2020.

Maru said the $40,000 contribution from the community board for the skatepark exceeded its usual allocation to projects of about $10,000 to $12,000.

“It's a well-used park.”

Staff expect to hear by February if the application to the NZ Community Trust is successful.