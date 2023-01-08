A friendly conversation key to coping with heart disease

Alan Parker and Jocelyn Bell say talking is a great way to cope with heart disease.

In 1969 trainee nurse Jocelyn Bell rode on a vintage car waving a banner to raise awareness for the Heart Foundation.

Now, in 2022, the retired nurse can still be spotted regularly shaking a bucket for collections, and helping Alan Parker with Stoke Heart Health Support meetings.

That first experience raising awareness may have been the catalyst for a career spent focusing on cardiac health, she said.

And it’s through that career that she’s learnt the value of a listening ear and someone to talk to when it comes to dealing with heart disease.

That can range from chats about family and lifestyle, to understanding their treatment.

“Patients often need explanation around their discharge letters because of the medical jargon and use of medical abbreviations,” she said.

She would never tell patients to lose weight or stop smoking, but instead asked them what may have been a contributing factor, she said.

“They say I wish I’d done this, or I wish I’d done that, and I’d say well when you get out of here make the most of it ... They tell me, they own it.”

Parker says its “amazing how people like talking”, and having services like the Heart Foundation and support groups helps people live with their condition and come to terms with the lifestyle changes needed after heart disease.

It was vital people were aware of their risk factors, he said.

He was fit and healthy, but family history contributed to his quadruple bypass 17 years ago.

“I have had an amazing life since, it doesn’t stop you doing stuff.”

Bell agrees that awareness is key to helping prevent heart disease.

“It’s vital to be aware of your heart health risk factors – if you’re overweight and don’t exercise, it affects your chances of running into health issues down the line and can become a domino effect.”

That passion for awareness and also research is what drives Bell to keep rattling those buckets for the Heart Foundation.

“I know first-hand just how big a difference it can make to people’s lives when they have the right support around them, both in the hospital, and after they get out, along with the importance of ongoing heart research and fellowship grants.”

The Big Heart Street Appeal will be held on February 24 and 25 and volunteers are being called for.