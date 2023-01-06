GPs training in gynaecology procedures to combat shortfall in senior staff

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the College of GPs, warns problems will repeat themselves every winter if workforce shortages are not addressed now. (Video first published July 2022)

Nelson GPs are training in gynaecological procedures to ease pressure at the hospital caused by a shortfall in senior staff.

In the annual report for Nelson Bays Primary Health, clinical governance committee chairman Dr Graham Loveridge reported that hospital gynaecology services had presented to the committee about enhancing general practitioner skills to ease pressure on the outpatients department, due to staff being “under pressure with shortfalls in senior medical staff”.

Now, interested GPs are being trained in pipelles (a uterine biopsy), pessary fitting to treat prolapses, and intrauterine contraceptive devices.

Loveridge said the aim was to get the skills spread so every practice had a GP who could perform the procedures.

“For many women it's going to be a better service if it's provided by a family GP.”

Getting services out of outpatients and into GP practices would allow patients to be seen sooner, he said.

“This is something that can be done well in general practices.”

Faster treatment for patients would also mean faster relief from symptoms, and potentially remove the need for surgery.

Unsplash GPs in Nelson are training in gynaecological procedures.

“Women can have it done in their general practice, they don’t need to be on a waiting list.”

It required a bit of training to master pessaries, but once GPs were upskilled it would make a big difference in treatment, he said.

“A number of women will not have to undergo surgery – good for them, good for gynaecology.”

While doctors were already starting to perform the procedures, the aim was to arrange funding through the Ministry of Health to ensure equitable access, since patients would have to pay for a procedure at the GP when it would have been free in the hospital system, Loveridge said.

“We don’t want to really disadvantage women who can’t afford to pay for it.”

Many of the women in the most need were those who could be most disadvantaged if funding could not be sorted out, and negotiations were underway to make sure the service was as equitable as possible, he said.

Martin de Ruyter Dr Graham Loveridge says GPs carrying out gynaecological procedures could help ease the pressure on hospital services.

“We really need to get the funding side nailed.”

He was “optimistic” a structure would be set up in the New Year.

“If it’s not it will be a real opportunity missed.”

Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough acting general manager clinical services Donna Addidle​ said staffing shortages in gynaecology were being faced by regions across the motu (country).

They were currently recruiting for two roles – one in Nelson and one in Marlborough.

They were working to ensure the “burden of staffing shortages are not passed on to our patients”, Addidle said.

“We are committed to ensuring a high standard of gynaecological care with minimal waiting times.”

Currently 68% of patients have their first specialist appointment within four months of their referral being accepted,. Urgent patients wait less than 14 days.

A recent audit of the outpatient colposcopy service remarked on the “high quality of the service overall”, she said.

The government was implementing initiatives to address workforce shortages which would benefit patients in many departments, including gynaecology, she said.