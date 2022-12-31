Seven Nelson-Tasman recipients in New Year honours

Nelson conservationist Dr Kath Walker has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

A Māori business leader, a conservationist, a world champion adventure racer and an education leader are among seven Nelson-Tasman residents recognised in the New Year honours.

The chair of Wakatū Incorporation Paul Morgan was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) for his services to Māori and business.

For more than 31 years, Morgan has dedicated himself to the Nelson Tenths land claims, including years of research and travel to talk to affected families. In 2017 the Supreme Court recognised that the Crown owed legally binding duties to Māori landowners. He was inducted in the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame in 2021.

Former Silver Ferns coach Leigh Gibbs, who has been the general manager of the Nelson Netball Centre since 2021, was also made a CNZM for services to netball. She has been a player, coach, umpire and administrator in netball for 50 years.

Dr Kath Walker, the Nelson conservationist who discovered a species of giant carnivorous Powelliphanta snails on the Stockton Plateau and helped uncover declining albatross numbers in the Southern Ocean, has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to wildlife conservation.

World adventure racing champion Nathan Fa’avae, who lives in Tasman, was made an ONZM for services to the sport, and to outdoor education and the Pasifika community. Waihaere Mason, chairperson of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia since 1999 became an ONZM for services to Māori and education.

He has been prominent in social justice, Māori hauora/health, education, local government, conservation and marae wellbeing.

Supplied Wakatū chairperson Paul Morgan has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Tony Gray, former chief executive of the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology between 2006 and 2017 and now head of Nelson Tasman Hospice, was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education.

Eileen Harvey-Thawley, who has volunteered with the Mapua Volunteer Fire Brigade since the mid-1990s, has been awarded the Queen’s Service Medal.

Her citation said at 83 she continued to respond to emergency callouts, providing operational support at the station and waiting until crews return. She helps with Mapua Brigade’s risk reduction activities and has led efforts for the preservation and housing of a 1948 heritage fire appliance, which was Mapua’s first fire truck and is used by the brigade at community events.