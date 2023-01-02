Early morning Nelson fires being treated as suspicious

Three early morning fires in Nelson are being treated as suspicious. (File photo)

A series of fires in Nelson in the early hours of Monday are being treated as suspicious.

The three fires, in the town’s CBD, were attended by Fire and Emergency NZ within the space of 10 minutes, with NZ Police confirming they are making enquiries.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Jill Higgison said crews attended the first call-out at 1.56am in Hardy St.

“The fire was in a doorway and the crew extinguished the fire,’’ she said.

“It has been deemed as suspicious.’’

The second call-out, at 2.08am, was for a rubbish fire, and also deemed suspicious, she said.

She was not able to give the location of the fire.

The third, also at 2.08am, was in a doorway in Bridge St.

“It’s similar to the first fire [in Hardy St], and in close vicinity.’’

She said police were onsite for all three incidents.

A police media spokesperson confirmed police “are making enquiries’’.