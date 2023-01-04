Toddler flown to hospital after being burned at tramping hut near Lewis Pass

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue helicopter was called to airlift a toddler to Christchurch Hospital after he was burned at the Manson Nicholls Department of Conservation hut on the shores of Lake Daniell on Monday.

A toddler was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital after being burnt when a can of boiling water was knocked over at a tramping hut near the Lewis Pass.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue helicopter was called to the Manson Nicholls Hut at Lake Daniell about 8pm on Monday, landing at the site about 8.40pm, duty pilot Dion Edgar said.

The alarm was raised by other trampers at the hut who had a personal locator beacon.

“They’re definitely a useful tool if you haven’t got any cellphone reception or any means of getting out,” Edgar said.

Nelson tramper Amanda Goodall, who was staying at the hut with her father and two children, was able to activate the personal locator beacon (PLB) they were carrying.

“The PLB belongs to my dad – he has carried it for about 7 years without ever needing it. When I tramp with my kids I always borrow it, this really hit home about always taking it, even on ‘easy’ trips.”

She said the 2-year-old sustained burns when a billy of boiling water was accidentally knocked onto the floor.

“The parents did everything they could, kept him under cold water and gave him painkillers. They kept very calm, they just didn't have any means to get him help.”

Amanda Goodall/Supplied Amanda Goodall’s son, 13-year-old Liam Hall, standing in front of the hut. The group were among a dozen spending the night at the Manson Nicholls Hut, when a toddler sustained burns.

The recently rebuilt Manson Nicholls Hut, which is three hours walk from the nearest road, sits on the edge of Lake Daniell.

“It would have been a very long night and walk out for them,” Goodall said.

When she told the family they had a beacon, the boy’s parents were not aware of them or what they did.

She said the experience was a “strong remainder” that some sort of beacon is “essential equipment” on every trip.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A 2-year-old had to be flown to hospital from a hut at Lake Daniell after being burnt with boiling water on Monday. (File photo)

“I'm guilty myself of thinking twice about carrying it on an easy tramp, but I will always take one from now on for sure.”

Goodall said the boy’s parents had mentioned it was his first time in a hut, and that “they'd been having a great time swimming in the lake” earlier in the day.

The rescue helicopter was also called out to Ngātīmoti, near Nelson, about 3.45pm on Tuesday after a man was “crushed by a bale of hay”, Edgar said.

The man suffered injures to his face and a fractured leg, and was flown to Nelson Hospital.