Toddler suffers hot water burns at tramping hut near Lewis Pass

A 2-year-old had to be flown from the hut at Lake Daniell after being burnt with boiling water on Monday. (File photo)

A 2-year-old has been flown to Christchurch Hospital after being burnt with boiling water at a tramping hut near the Lewis Pass.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue helicopter was called to the Lake Daniell Hut about 8pm on Monday, and landed at the site about 8.40pm, duty pilot Dion Edgar said.

They alarm was raised when a personal locater beacon was set off, he said.

“They’re definitely a useful tool if you haven’t got any cellphone reception or any means of getting out.”

The rescue helicopter was also called out to Ngātīmoti, near Nelson, about 3.45pm on Tuesday after a man was “crushed by a bale of hay”, he said.

The man suffered facial trauma and a fractured leg and was flown to Nelson Hospital.