Weather warning for Golden Bay as subtropical low closes in

A large selection of severe weather warnings and watches have been issued for both wind and rain in the next 48 hours, primarily about the upper North Island.

A subtropical low bearing down on New Zealand from the Tasman Sea has prompted a heavy rain warning for Golden Bay.

The MetService upgraded the level of alert from a watch to an orange warning for Tasman, west of Motueka, on Tuesday.

On its website, MetService warned the subtropical low would direct “a strong and moist northeast flow over New Zealand, with some areas likely to receive warning amounts of rain and possible severe gale northeasterlies”.

In Golden Bay, it was warning of heavy rain from midnight Wednesday until 6am Friday.

It predicted 120mm to 180mm of rain about the ranges “with lesser amounts nearer the coast”.

Stuff Wet weather is heading to the top of the south with rain warnings and watches in place.

“Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h expected about the ranges during Thursday evening.”

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch remains in place for the Richmond and Bryant ranges including the Rai Valley, and the Marlborough Sounds, from 6am Thursday till 3am Friday, with rainfall possibly reaching warning criteria.

In Golden Bay, campers were starting to leave Pohara Top 10 Holiday Camp, Emily Mallard said.

“A lot of people had packed up early.”

They were expecting flooded campsites and advising those who chose to stay to keep close to the camp and hunker down.

“Stay on site and stay safe.”

Despite the rain the camp would still be busy, with lots of board games being played, she said.

“It’s still a holiday.”

Marahau Beach Camp owner Brendan Alborn said a few people had decided to pack up early, and there had also been some cancellations ahead of the forecast rain, “but not big numbers so far”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Revellers heading to Bay Dreams in Nelson on Thursday could be in for a soggy day. (File photo)

It comes as the Bay Dreams music festival is scheduled to be held in Nelson’s Rutherford Park on Thursday. Organisers said on Wednesday that they were monitoring the situation but at this stage the event would be going ahead.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is urging people to drive carefully and “prepare for potentially hazardous driving conditions” ahead of the incoming rain.

Bith State Highway 60 in Tākaka/Golden Bay and SH6 between Nelson and Havelock would be impacted.

Flooding and slips were possible, the agency warned.

“Road users should drive to the conditions, watch their speed and following distances, and check road conditions before travelling.”