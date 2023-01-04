Weather warning for Golden Bay as subtropical low front closes in

The wild weather is expected to batter parts of the country from Wednesday.

A subtropical low bearing down on New Zealand from the Tasman Sea has prompted a heavy rain warning for Golden Bay.

The MetService upgraded the level of alert from an orange watch to a warning for Tasman, west of Motueka, on Tuesday.

On its website, MetService warned the subtropical low would direct “a strong and moist northeast flow over New Zealand, with some areas likely to receive warning amounts of rain and possible severe gale northeasterlies”.

In Golden Bay, it was warning of heavy rain from midnight Wednesday until 6am Friday.

It predicted 120mm to 180mm of rain about the ranges “with lesser amounts nearer the coast”.

Stuff Wet weather is heading to the top of the south with rain warnings and watches in place.

“Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h expected about the ranges during Thursday evening.”

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch remains in place for the Richmond and Bryant ranges including the Rai Valley, and the Marlborough Sounds, from 6am Thursday till 3am Friday, with rainfall possibly reaching warning criteria.

It comes as the Bay Dreams music festival is scheduled to be held in Nelson’s Rutherford Park on Thursday.