Alleged stabbing victim in stable condition at Nelson Hospital

A person has been allegedly stabbed in Rowling Loop, Lower Moutere near Nelson, on Friday afternoon.

In a press release, police said a man was taken into custody at 5:30pm.

The victim suffered serious injuries, but was now in stable condition at Nelson Hospital. There was a significant police presence in the area while officers worked to locate the alleged offender and police said there was no ongoing risk to the public.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.