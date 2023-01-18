No summer lull as respiratory illness continues to circulate in top of the south

There were 835 active cases of Covid in Nelson Marlborough on Monday.

Despite the warmer weather there's been no easing in respiratory illness in Te Tauihu.

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Nelson Marlborough chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker said typically there would be a drop in respiratory illnesses in summer, but that wasn’t being seen, with the number of cases above long term averages.

”There’s more respiratory disease in the community than you’d expect for summer.”

Normally there would be about 50 to 60 cases presenting to the emergency department each week, but instead they were seeing about 80, he said on Tuesday.

“A proportion of that is Covid and there are other bugs around.”

READ MORE:

* How long will you wait if you head to hospital in the top of the south?

* GPs training in gynaecology procedures to combat shortfall in senior staff

* Covid-19: 19,215 cases reported over the past week, 333 in hospital



It comes as the region saw about a 30% jump in the number of active cases of Covid-19 in the region, with 835 cases reported by Manatū Hauora – Ministry of Health for the week to Monday.

Baker said cases numbers were jumping around, but typically there were between 600 and 750 active cases in Nelson, and between 250 and 300 in Blenheim.

But, it was important to remember that the statistics relied on people testing and reporting their results, he said.

“There’s a lot more cases out there than we get to hear about.”

It appeared that cases hadn’t been as bad as expected this summer, but it was important to remember Covid was still in the community, and people were still vulnerable to it, Baker said.

On any day there were about five people in Nelson Hospital with Covid, and two or three in Wairau, he said.

The Ministry reported one further death in Nelson Marlborough on Monday, with the region’s death toll from Covid now sitting at 83.

Those who were vulnerable to illness needed to continue being vigilant, he said.

“Covid’s here to stay ... so they need to be just careful about how they protect themselves.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A panel of experts answer reader questions on Covid-19 and what people can expect over the summer holidays.

That meant wearing masks if you felt at risk, and being vigilant about hand-washing and staying home if unwell, he said.

Avoiding crowded areas and sticking to outdoor pursuits with plenty of fresh air would also help limit spread of respiratory illnesses, he said.

Many people would be due their vaccination boosters after waiting the three months after having Covid, so it was a good time to double-check you were up-to-date and to check your eligibility for anti-virals if you did contract the virus.

There was also an increasing number of people being infected for a second or third time, he said.

While each individual case of Covid was no longer “a drama” it was still important to test to ensure you were keeping others safe if you had the virus, he said.

Vaccination was also important as it helped increase your body’s immunity and minimise the likelihood of severe illness.

“Just continue to be wary – Covid’s still out there.”